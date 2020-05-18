International Museum Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day Promoting The Institution of Cultural Exchange

International Museum Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

International Museum Day (IMD) is an international day observed annually on or around 18 May annually. It is held in coordination by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). Every year, the event highlights a specific theme to reflect the basis of the international museum community's preoccupations. The IMD gives museum professionals the opportunity to meet the public and alert them about the challenges that museums face. International Museum Day tries to raise public awareness of the role museums in the development of society. International Museum Day 2020 theme is 'Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion'. From the British Museum to Vatican City, Here Are the Must-Visit Museums in the World!

Each year since 1977, ICOM has organised International Museum Day every year, which is a unique moment for the international museum community. Last year, more than 37,000 museums in about 158 countries and territories participated in the event. You can celebrate Museum Day by visiting a nearby museum, while this year due to lockdown we would advise you not to. Instead, you can take a virtual tour of your favourite museum in their online gallery. Museum Enthusiasts Take Virtual Tours During Lockdown.

Know More About International Museum Day Here:

International Museum Day 2020 Theme And History

International Museum Day 2020 aims at celebrating the diversity of varying perspectives which make up the communities and personnel of museums. They try to use various tools for identifying and overcoming bias in what they display and tell stories.

After being created in 1977, International Museum Day has gained increasing attention. Around 20,000 museums in more than 90 countries participated in the celebrations in 2009. And in 2010, 98 countries participated in the celebration, with 100 in 2011, and 30,000 museums in 129 countries in 2012. In 2011, the official IMD poster was translated into 37 languages.