The celebration of International Nurses Day was started in 1965 and every year the celebration is focused on different dedicated themes. The theme for International Nurses Day 2021 is Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A vision for future healthcare. For the past few years, the International Council of Nurses has focused on various themes under the umbrella of Nurses: A Voice to Lead, in efforts to amplify the voices of all the nurses and healthcare professionals and give them a platform to discuss all their issues. Here is hoping that this International Nurses Day, we inch one step closer to giving nurses access to all that they deserve for their service to the world. Happy International Nurses Day 2021!

Nurses have always been crucial in recovery and well-being and each and every one of us. However, they have hardly ever received the respect that they deserve. We hope that the past year has done more than enough to remind us of just how important these nurses are and help us to celebrate them by understanding their needs and giving them all the respect and gratitude that they deserve.

Here is wishing everyone a Happy International Nurses Day 2021 with a bunch of greetings, images, wallpapers, quotes, statuses, SMS, GIF messages and more. There are a number of keywords going viral on search engine platforms like International Nurses Day 2021, International Nurses Day quotes, International Nurses Day wishes, International Nurses Day wallpapers, International Nurses Day messages, International Nurses Day greetings, and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nursing Is Not an Easy Job and Those Who Dedicate Their Whole Lives in This Profession Must Be Respected and Celebrated! Happy International Nurses Day 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Nurses Day to All the Wonderful Nurses of the World! The Dedication You Show Towards Your Job Is Marvellous and Praiseworthy.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Nurses Day to You! You Have My Heartfelt Respect and Gratitude.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Touch Lives With Care in All That You Do. Thank You Nurses.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Taking a Moment to Express Our Utmost Gratitude, Respect, and Love for All the Nurses of Our Society Who Always Serve Us Diligently. Happy International Nurses Day.

