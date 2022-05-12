International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world as the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. It is observed every year on May 12. It is celebrated to mark the contribution of nurses around the world. Since 1965, this day has been celebrated by the International Council of Nurses. In 1974, May 12 was chosen as the day to celebrate International Nurses Day because it is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. As you celebrate International Nurses Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. Share WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Facebook Status To Express Your Gratitude for the Nurses!

In the U.S, National Nurses Week is celebrated from May 6 to May 12 every year in honour of the nurses. In Canada, the Canadian minister of health instituted the National Nursing week in 1985 which is observed every year during the week that includes May 12. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wish Happy Nurses Day With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS and Greetings

International Nurses Day 2022 Messages

International Nurses Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Happy Nurses Day 2022 to an Amazing Nurse! Thank You for Sacrificing Most of Your Weekends for the Patients.

International Nurses Day 2022 HD Images

International Nurses Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Image Reads: May All the Care, Love and Kindness You Give to Others Come Back to Warm Your Heart. Thank You So Much. Happy Nurses Day to You.

International Nurses Day Wishes

International Nurses Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: Happy International Nurses Day 2022 to All the Diligent and Strong Nurses Who Fight Standing in the Front Row Against All the Diseases.

Nurses Day 2022 Greetings

International Nurses Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Telegram Pic Reads: Whenever a Patient Feels Better, It Is Not Only a Success for the Doctor but Also a Success for the Nurse Who Puts Her Heart, Sweat and Soul into His Service. Happy International Nurses Day 2022.

International Nurses Day Quotes

International Nurses Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Nurses Day Pic Reads: Your Contribution and Hard Work Deserve to Be Celebrated! Allow Us to Show Our Gratitude and Respect Toward Your Service on This Special Occasion of International Nurses Day 2022.

International Nurses Day is observed with a different theme every year. The theme for 2021 was Nurses: A voice to lead- A vision for the future. The theme for International Nurses Day 2022 is Nurses: Make a difference. Here are messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on International Nurses Day 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy International Nurses Day 2022!

