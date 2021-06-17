International Yoga Day is just a hot pose away and yoga enthusiasts are gearing up for a celebration of this ancient practice that's been around for centuries. Although it's been around for ages, in the past two decades it certainly has become quite a popular physical practices around the world. With legions of fans rallying behind this exercise, the benefits of yoga are widely touted as it improves strength, flexibility, and balance with regular practice. While yoga holds tremendous clout in the physical department, its mental prowess is also quite commendable. It helps release stress and regular meditations are proven to keep you centred to bring some calm and zen into your life.

If you are a novice in the field, it is quite baffling to get into a proper rhythm given that there are various forms of yoga. Choosing the right one can be a tad bit confusing for a beginner. So it certainly behoves a person to study up their Hathas and Vinyasas and learn the copious benefits that can be garnered through regular practice. In This article, we will enlist various types of yoga and their benefits to answer any questions that you might have when it comes to this practice. Consider this your beginners' guide to Yoga. Here are five types of Yoga Styles and their benefits.

Hatha Yoga

Widely practised, popular and considered the mother of all Yogasanas, Hatha Yoga is slow-paced and is quite easy to follow. Perfect for a beginner, this yoga is all about the basics. Hatha teaches you to breathe, relax, hold a pose and meditate, which will help calm your nerves. It's a great practice to reduce anxiety.

Vinyasa Yoga

This practice is all about coordinating your breath with your movements. Vinyasa is all about rhythms and connecting your breath with the flow of your movements. This can be fast-paced athletic or slow-paced-meditative practice. There are no hard and fast rules here. This can help you tone your body and is great for a cardio workout.

Asthanga Yoga

Quite popular among celebrities, this type of yoga is a great workout for the body. Also called power yoga, this is a physically demanding, fast-paced flow that will keep you in great shape. This involves repeating a lot of Surya namaskars, different poses, and it takes years to master this practice.

Kundalini Yoga

Kundalini is both spiritual and physical in nature. It's a blend of chants and exercises that releases kundalini energy from your lower spine. It mostly focuses on core and breathing exercises - pranayama. It is sometimes physically demanding but also mentally challenging. This is perfect for those who are seeking more of a spiritual connection as opposed to just a workout.

Bikram Yoga

Bikram Yoga or Hot Yoga is going to make you sweat like there's no tomorrow. This challenging Yoga is usually done in a room that is heated to 40 degrees centigrade, with 40% humidity that will make you sweat it out. The poses usually are coordinated with your breathing, which is quite similar to a vinyasa flow. This type of Yoga is physically demanding and hence perfect for workout.

Iyengar Yoga

Iyenger is an Intensive Yoga Practice that focuses on alignment. Each pose in this practice should be held for a long time and is perfect to increase flexibility and strength.

