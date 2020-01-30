Is It Dry Day Today on Mahatma Gandhi 72nd Death Anniversary? Restaurants and Bars to Not Sell Alcohol on Martyrs’ Day 2020

Alcohol (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It is Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary today on January 30, 2020 (Thursday). Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary or Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi is observed as Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) in India. It is one of the national days when Dry Days are observed. Now, Dry Days as per the Alcoholic Laws in India prohibits sale and distribution of alcohol at shops, restaurants, hotels, clubs and other such places. Unlike Gandhi Jayanti (his birth anniversary) on October 2, when Dry Day is observed pan India, his death anniversary witnesses the observance in some states such as Maharashtra. So, yes, if you're someone residing in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other cities will witness Dry Day. List of Dry Days 2020 in Mumbai, Free PDF Download: Check Complete Calendar With Festivals and Dates When Alcohol Is Not for Sale in the Capital City of India.

As per Alcohol Laws in India, sale/distribution of alcohol/alcoholic are banned on Dry Days in India. Dry Day is defined as "a specific day when the sale of alcohol is not permitted". Martyrs Day 2020 is observed as Dry Day in states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Andaman & Nicobar. Dry Day is being sensitive to the significance of the observance.

Dry Days are observed on many festive occasions in the country. On national festivals like Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), there is a nationwide ban of alcohol sale. Even 48 hours before voting day, Dry Days are observed. Dry Day Today: Bar and Restaurants Wish Happy Republic Day 2020 With Special Offers on Non-Alcoholic Menu.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#DryDay Alert: Tomorrow's a dry day in Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Andaman & Nicobar. Stock up on your way home this evening. — Dry Day (@DryDayDryDay) January 29, 2020

In January, other than Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, dry days were observed on Makar Sankrant and Republic Day. Around 20 days will be observed as Dry Days in India this year. While alcohol is not available at shops on this day, people generally stock it up a day before.