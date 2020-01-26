Dry Day Today: Bar and Restaurants Wish Happy Republic Day 2020 With Special Offers on Non-Alcoholic Menu

Dry Day offers (Photo Credits: @bhspune @CoffeeByDiBella Twitter)

Republic Day is one among the national festivals which are observed as Dry Day in India. As the country celebrates Republic Day 2020, alcohol will not be served in restaurants, hotels or other outlets with respect to the occasion. Although the ban on alcohol will be applicable for one day, brands are trying to woo customers with offers and discounts on different products. They have taken to social media platforms detailing their special menu for Republic Day 2020. List of Dry Days 2020 in Mumbai, Free PDF Download: Check Complete Calendar With Festivals and Dates When Alcohol Is Not for Sale in the Capital City of India.

Effingut known for crafting their own beers is serving Lohri special food this Republic Day. Other than which ice cream and coffee shops are enticing customers with great discounts and indulge in their delicacies and forget alcoholic drinks. As per the Alcohol Laws in India, certain days are entitled as 'Dry Days' during which the sale/distribution of alcohol or related beverages is prohibited. Dry Day is defined as "a specific day when the sale of alcohol is not permitted".

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Gulp A Coffee This Republic Day!

Dry day? Make hay with a cup of coffee in each hand! Avail BOGO on select Coffees, all day today.#HappyRepublicDay#CoffeeByDiBella #TheUltimateCoffeeExperience pic.twitter.com/XgVBMs3hGi — Coffee By Di Bella (@CoffeeByDiBella) January 26, 2020

Let Food Be The Rhythm For Your Tummy!

It's a dry day, but we're still serving piping hot food y'all! Let's give three cheers to an amazing RepublicDay with our delicious Lohri special menu that is available for one more day! Hurry up before it's all gone! #CraftBeer #RepublicDayIndia #Food #SundayFunday #Effingut pic.twitter.com/FdOAn3y0oJ — Effingut (@effingut) January 26, 2020

Options For Celebrations!

#DryDayAlert We're here with just another reason for you to tank up today! Our taps run dry tomorrow, so make sure you drink enough for the entire weekend today! P.S. Our Bengaluru and Belagavi locations will NOT be running dry :)#IrishHouse #BeingIrish #DryDay #IrishPub pic.twitter.com/TIayipLrQF — The Irish House (@theirishhousein) January 25, 2020

Let The Celebrations Continue!

Don't let the dry day put out your spirits. Relish a scrumptious meal with delicious mocktails at The Corinthians Resort & Club.#DryDay #TheCorinthiansResort #Pune #NoAlcoholDay #ProhibitionWeek pic.twitter.com/LkHnsZmszT — Corinthians Pune (@corinthianspune) January 26, 2020

Alcohol will not be served for 20 odd days in different states in India due to various festivals and other observances. Liquor/alcohol is banned at wine shops, clubs, restaurants, malls, farmhouses, etc. However, brands don't let their sales go down on these days and come up with eye-catchy offers on their menus especially on national holidays. Meanwhile, we wish all Indias a Happy Republic Day!