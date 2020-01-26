List of Dry Days 2020 in Mumbai, Free PDF Download: Check Complete Calendar With Festivals and Dates When Alcohol Is Not for Sale in the Capital City of India

Representative image of a man drinking alcohol (Photo Credits: Hayes Potter on Unsplash)

List of Dry Day Dates of 2020 in Mumbai: People indulge in consuming alcohol/alcoholic beverages on almost every festive occasion and parties, round the year. The year 2020 is going to be no different either it seems. However, if you are an alcohol-lover or someone who loves to booze on such auspicious days, then you should very well know about the Dry Days which will be observed in 2020. If you are searching for Dry Day dates in Mumbai for 2020, then your search should end here. We at LatestLY, bring you the most-precise Dry Day dates in Mumbai this year, for which you stock your quota of booze, alcohol, alcoholic beverages etc. You can download the complete Dry Days 2020 in Mumbai calendar with dates when alcohol will not be available for sale in India. But first, let’s check the definition of Dry Days.

As per the Alcohol Laws prevalent in India, there are specific days, known as ‘Dry Days’, on which the sale/distribution of alcohol/alcoholic beverages is prohibited. Wikipedia definition of a Dry Day is “a specific day when the sale of alcohol is not permitted.” List of Dry Days of 2020 in India: Check Complete Dry Days Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in India.

There are many festive occasion and events around the year on which the sale of liquor/alcohol is banned. The reasons for this ban on the sale of liquor on these festive days are of religious and patriotic sentiments. Different regions observe Dry Days on different days as per their demography. Nonetheless, there are some specific days, like as Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), on which there’s a nationwide ban of alcohol sale.

Also, it is a little known fact that one cannot sell liquor/alcohol/alcoholic beverages 48 hours before voting day (Election Day), as that period is considered as Dry Days. Here, you can check the dates, days, festivals, events on which people of Mumbai will be observing Dry Days this year. You can stock in advance some booze as there will be no sale of liquor/alcohol on these specific days.

In January this year, there will be three occasions of Dry Days, i.e. January 15 (Makar Sankranti), January 26 (Republic Day), and January 30 (Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary). Holi 2020 on March 10 is not a dry day across India. In a few states, liquor shops will be shut. In April, there will be two Dry Day occasions, i.e. April 2 (Ram Navami) and April 6 (Mahavir Jayanti). In May, there will be three Dry Days, i.e. May 1 (Maharashtra Day), May 7 (Buddha Purnima) and May 23 (Eid-Ul-Fitr).

In the second half of the year, the Dry Day dates are July 5 and 30, August 15, September 1, October 2, 25, 30 and 31, November 1 and 14, and December 3 and 25. There will be no Dry Day observances in June 2020 in Bengaluru.

Dry Days in Mumbai Time Table 2020: Days, Dates, Schedule Festivals, and Occasions of Dry Days

January 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 1. January 15 Wednesday Makar Sankranti 2. January 26 Sunday Republic Day 3. January 30 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary March 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 1, March 10 Tuesday Holi (It is not a dry day across India. In a few states liquor shops will be shut). April 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 5. April 2 Thursday Ram Navami 6. April 6 Monday Mahavir Jayanti May 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 7. May 1 Friday Maharashtra Day 8. May 7 Thursday Buddha Purnima 9. May 23 Monday Eid-Ul-Fitr July 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 10. July 5 Sunday Guru Purnima 11. July 31 Friday Bakra Eid August 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 12. August 15 Saturday Independence Day September 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 13. September 1 Tuesday Mahalaya October 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 14. October 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi 15. October 25 Sunday Dussehra 16. October 30 Friday Eid-Ul-Milad 17. October 31 Saturday Valmiki Jayanti November 2020 Sr. No. Date Day Festival/Events 18. November 14 Saturday Naraka Chaturdashi / Children’s Day

It might look 18 days to be observed as Dry Days, but then for people who love to booze and consume alcohol on these festive days, it turns out to be a big deal for them. However, on Dry Days, only the sale of liquor/alcohol is banned at wine shops, clubs, bars, farmhouse, restaurants, malls etc., and not its consumption. Hence, booze-lovers and beer-guzzlers can store their quota of wine, brandy, tequila, whiskey, gin, rum, or pints of beer in advance to relish on these ‘Dry Days’.

Disclaimer: We, at Latestly, do not encourage or promote any form of alcohol intake/consumption. The above piece of news is only meant for informative purposes.