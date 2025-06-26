The Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year or Ra’s as-Sanah al-Hijriyah, marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar. It falls on the first day of Muharram, one of the four sacred months in Islam. Unlike the Gregorian New Year, Islamic New Year is not typically celebrated with festivities. Instead, it is observed with quiet reflection, prayer, and remembrance of significant historical events, most notably, the migration (Hijrah) of Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE, which marks the beginning of the Islamic era. To mark the beginning of Islamic New Year 2025, share these Islamic New Year 2025 messages, Muharram images, Hijri New Year wallpapers, quotes and photos on the first month of Islamic calendar. Is 7 July 2025 Public Holiday? 6th or 7th, When and How Is Muharram Date Decided? Know All About Islamic New Year and Ashura.

Muharram holds great spiritual significance for Muslims around the world. It is a time for self-assessment, repentance, and resolutions focused on improving one’s character and faith. Many Muslims fast, recite Qur’an, and engage in acts of charity during this time. The month of Muharram itself is considered sacred, and the 10th day, Ashura, is especially important for both Sunni and Shia Muslims, albeit for different historical reasons. It serves as a reminder of sacrifice, justice, and standing up for truth. As you observe Islamic New Year 2025, send these Islamic New Year 2025 messages, Muharram images, Hijri New Year wallpapers, quotes and photos. When Is Muharram 2025? Know Islamic New Year Date and Significance of the Month That Marks the Beginning of the Islamic Lunar Calendar.

Muharram Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: May These Sacred Days Be a Time of Reflection and Renewed Faith.

Muharram Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Mark the Islamic New Year, Let Us Seek Wisdom and Walk the Path of Righteousness.

Muharram Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Muharram, May We Find Strength and Guidance in Allah’s Blessings.

Muharram Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Muharram Deepen Our Faith and Inspire Kindness in Our Hearts.

Muharram Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Peace, Patience and Perseverance – May These Virtues Guide Us This Muharram.

Islamic New Year invites believers to reconnect with their spiritual journey and renew their commitment to Islamic values. It’s a time of remembrance, not of fireworks or parties, but of the trials faced by the early Muslim community. By reflecting on the Hijrah, Muslims are inspired to make positive changes in their lives, remain steadfast in their beliefs, and seek peace and purpose in accordance with divine guidance. The Islamic New Year is a moment of spiritual renewal and a gentle reminder that time is precious, urging us to live with faith, gratitude, and intention.

