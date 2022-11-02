Jagaddhatri Puja, also known as Jagdamba Puja or Dhatri Puja, is an auspicious day observed in West Bengal. It falls on the Shukla Pakshanavmi of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Jagadhatri Puja 2022 will be observed on November 2, Wednesday. It is a day dedicated to Goddess Jagaddhatri who is an incarnation of Maa Durga. The rituals of Jagaddhatri Puja are observed for four days and are similar to Durga Puja. It is an important festival in West Bengal after Durga Puja and Kali Puja. As you observe Jagaddhatri Puja 2022, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as Jagdamba Puja wishes, Dhatri Puja greetings and WhatsApp messages with all your loved ones. Jagadhatri Puja 2022 Date in Kolkata: When Is Navami Tithi Starting and Ending? Know Puja Vidhi and the Significance of the Festival in West Bengal.

Jagaddhatri Puja is a major autumnal event in West Bengal. The rituals of Jagaddhatri Puja are observed for four days: Saptami, Ashtami, Navmi and Dashmi. Therefore, the rituals of Jagaddhatri puja 2022 have already started on October 31 and will end on November 2. The celebrations are very prominent in the Chandannagar region of Bengal. The festival is a reminder that good always wins over evil and is a festival of pleasure and happiness. Celebrating this happy festival of West Bengal, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as Jagdamba Puja wishes, Dhatri Puja greetings and WhatsApp messages with all your friends and family. Jagaddhatri Puja 2022 Greetings and Wishes: Share Jagadhatri Puja WhatsApp Messages and Maa Jagadhatri Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on This Day.

Jagaddhatri Puja 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download

Happy Jagadhatri Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Protect You From Every Evil out There and Guide You Wherever You Go, and in Whatever You Do. Happy Jagadhatri Puja.

Happy Jagadhatri Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: Happy Jagadhatri Puja! I Hope This Jagadhatri Puja Is Full of Fun and Beautiful Moments for You. May Goddess Durga Bless You With Good Health, Prosperity and Joy.

Jagadhatri Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: Let’s Enjoy the Colourful Occasion of Jagadhatri Puja With Your Family and Loved Ones. Happy Jagadhatri Puja.

Jagadhatri Puja (File Image)

Image Reads: I Wish That the Blessings of Maa Durga Fill Your Life With Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Jagadhatri Puja!

Jagadhatri Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: May the Blessings of Maa Durga Always Be With You All. Happy Jagadhatri Puja to Everyone Celebrating!

Maharaja Krishnachandra of Krishna Nagar Nadia in Bengal started the festival of Jagaddhatri Puja. It was initiated by Sarada Devi, Ramakrishna's wife, during the Ramakrishna mission. It was observed in centres of the mission all over the world. Since then, on this day, people greet each other by sharing images and wallpapers of Goddess Jagaddhatri who is an incarnation of Maa Durga. Wishing everyone a Happy Jagaddhatri Puja 2022!

