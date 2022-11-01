Goddess Jagaddhatri or Goddess Jagat Dharti is a form of Durga that is worshipped in West Bengal. Every year, Jagaddhatri Puja is observed with great zeal and enthusiasm. Jagaddhatri Puja 2022 will be conducted on November 02 and will be filled with fanfare and excitement. The Jagaddhatri Puja is mainly observed in West Bengal and Odisha and falls on the day of Akshaya Navami. As we prepare to celebrate Jagaddhatri Puja 2022, here is everything you need to know about the observance, how to celebrate Jagaddhatri Puja and more. Jagaddhatri Puja 2022 Greetings and Wishes: Share Jagadhatri Puja WhatsApp Messages and Maa Jagadhatri Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on This Day.

When is Jagaddhatri Puja 2022?

Jagaddhatri Puja 2022 will be observed on November 02. This festival is observed on Akshaya Navami - the day that is believed to mark the first day of Satya Yuga. The Navami Tithi for Jagaddhatri Puja 2022 Begins at 23:04 on November 01, 2022, and will go on till 21:09 on November 02, 2022.

Significance of Jagaddhatri Puja

Jagaddhatri Puja observance was initially limited to the area of Hooghly in West Bengal. However, over time, the celebration has increased to Chandannagar, Krishnanagar, Nadia and Kolkata. It is said that Krishnachandra Ray, the King of Krishnanagar of Nadia district, had introduced the public worship of goddess Jagaddhatri. Jagaddhatri Puja is conducted following similar rituals to Durga Puja and Kali Puja, which are observed during Navratri and Diwali, respectively.

We hope that Jagaddhatri Puja 2022 fills your life with all love, light and happiness. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Jagaddhatri Puja 2022!

