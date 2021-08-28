Krishna Janmashtami is considered to be the annual Hindu festival. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees prepare 'chappan bhog' which includes 56 kinds of sweets and savouries for the Janmashtami celebration. If this year, you are also planning to make 'chappan bhog' for the festival then you must include a few Janmashtami special sweets. To prepare irresistible sweets, here we have listed a few recipes videos. Take a look:

Special Peda Recipe With Milk Powder

Makhan Mishri Bhog Recipe

No-Bake Sweet Recipe

Easy Besan Ka Ladoo Recipe

Chocolate Burfi Recipe

