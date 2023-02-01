Jaya Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on February 1. The Ekadashi, which falls in the bright phase of Magha month, is known as Jaya Ekadashi. This day is also known as Bhoumi Ekadashi and Bhishma Ekadashi. Jaya Ekadashi celebrations will be focused on observing the stringent Ekadashi Vrat for Lord Vishnu and seeking Moksha. In addition to the Jaya Ekadashi Vrat, people also indulge in offering prayers and aartis to Lord Vishnu and share Happy Jaya Ekadashi 2023 wishes and messages, Jaya Ekadashi 2023 greetings, Bhishma Ekadashi WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers for Bhoumi Ekadashi 2023 and Happy Jaya Ekadashi Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Vrat Timings, Significance and Rituals Related to the Auspicious Day for Worshipping Lord Vishnu.

As the name suggests, Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of every fortnight and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. There are 24 Ekadashis in a year, and devotees of Lord Vishnu believe that observing the stringent Ekadashi Fast and seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu helps them on their road to Moksha. Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Tithi begins at 11:53 am on Jan 31, 2023, and will go on till 02:01 pm on February 1, 2023. The Jaya Ekadashi Fast, however, will be broken on February 2, during prana time, which is 6.49 am to 9.09 am. Ekadashi fast is believed to be one of the most difficult fasts. Most people abstain from eating anything or even having water throughout the entire day and only break their fast at Prana time the following day. This is known as Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat.

As we prepare to celebrate Jaya Ekadashi 2023, here are some Happy Jaya Ekadashi 2023 wishes and messages, Jaya Ekadashi 2023 greetings, Bhishma Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers, Images and Wallpapers for Bhoumi Ekadashi 2023 and Happy Jaya Ekadashi Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Greetings and Images

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Blessings of Lord Vishnu, All Your Problems Get Transformed Into Beautiful Opportunities That Lead You to the Path of Success. Happy Jaya Ekadashi!

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Impart You With All the Strength To Do the Right Things and Write Off All Your Bad Karmas With Your Good Actions.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That on This Pious Day, Lord Vishnu Accepts Your Prayers and Helps You Wash Away All Your Sins. Happy Jaya Ekadashi!

Happy Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Worship Lord Vishnu on the Holy Day of Jaya Ekadashi and Get Rid of All Our Past Sins. May Lord Vishnu Bless Us With Great Success.

Happy Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That on This Pious Day, Lord Vishnu Accepts Your Prayers and Helps You Wash Away All Your Sins. Wishing You a Very Happy Jaya Ekadashi.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Wishes and Greetings for the Festival Dedicated to Worshipping Lord Vishnu

Even though the fast is very stringent, many devotees also take up the slightly easier Ekadashi Vrat, where they eat fruits and other fast items and also consume water. Here’s hoping that Jaya Ekadashi brings all the love, light and happiness to your life.

