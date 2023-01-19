Jaya Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated by people of the Hindu community on February 1. As per the Hindu calendar, Jaya Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) in the Magh month during the Shukla Paksha. As per the Gregorian calendar, the auspicious day falls in the period between mid of January to mid of February. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings for a good, healthy, and happy life. According to religious beliefs, it is believed that devotees observing a fast on this day can get rid of all their sins. The most important part of observing this fast is to feed the poor and needy and worship Lord Vishnu. The devotees can donate clothes, money, food, and other essential things. By doing this, Lord Vishnu blesses the devotees with abundant wealth, good health, and happiness. As we celebrate Jaya Ekadashi 2023, here’s all you need to know about Jaya Ekadashi 2023 date, rituals, the significance of the festival and celebrations. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Date

Jaya Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on February 1, Wednesday, this year.

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin on January 31 at 11:53 am and will end on February 1 at 2.01 pm.

It must be noted that the Shubh Muhurat for devotees to break their fast is on February 2 from 06:49 am to 9.09 am.

Jaya Ekadashi Rituals

On the day of Jaya Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu. Jaya Ekadashi fast begins on the morning of Ekadashi and ends at the sunrise of ‘Dwadashi’. People observing the fast should note that they cannot eat any grains, pulses, or rice on this day. On the day of Jaya Ekadashi, devotees wake up before sunrise and, after taking a bath, worship and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu in the Brahma Muhurta. After this, devotees offer prayers to Mata Ekadashi and seek her blessings. A special Bhog is prepared and offered to the deities on this auspicious day. Reciting devotional songs and chanting mantras on this day is considered highly auspicious. Devotees should help the needy as any good deed done on this day is rewarding. Shattila Ekadashi 2023 Date and Significance: Know All About Vrat Rituals, Ekadashi Tithi and Celebrations Related to the Auspicious Day.

Jaya Ekadashi Significance

Jaya Ekadashi holds great significance in Hindu scriptures such as the Bhavishyottara Purana and Padma Purana in the form of a conversation between Lord Krishna and King Yudhisthir. Donations and charity on this day are considered to be very auspicious. Devotees observing a fast on this day get blessings from Lord Brahma, Mahesh, and Vishnu. Therefore, if the fast is observed with utmost dedication, people who fast on this day are believed to attain salvation.

