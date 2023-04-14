Jur Sital, or Jude Sheetal, is a celebration of the Maithili New Year, which marks the first day of the Maithili calendar and is celebrated throughout the Mithila region and Nepal. Jud Sheetal falls in the second week of April every year, and the date of the festival is based on the Gregorian calendar; this year, Jude Sheetal will be celebrated on April 14, 2023. On this day, the kitchen is closed as worship is done, and the stove is cleaned. Jude Sheetal translates to "freezing cold," Maithili New Year. If your loved one belongs to the Maithili community, you can wish them a very Happy Judd Sheetal, i.e., Maithili New Year, by sending these amazing HD Images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, and wallpapers and share the joy of this festival.

The day is celebrated to express gratitude to the Goddess and God of the harvest and to pray for bountiful rains and a good harvest. Since the chulha is put to rest and not used on the day of the festival, some special foods are prepared a day in advance for the celebration of Jud Sheetal. One such dish is Badi Kadhi or Badi Bhaat, which is eaten on the day of Jud Sheetal. This is a traditional Kadhi that is famous in Bihar and Mithila regions.

On a special day like this, you must wish your friends and relatives of the Maithili community on Judd Sheetal, i.e., Maithili New Year. You can wish them a very Happy Jude Sheetal, i.e., Maithili New Year, by sending these fantastic HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, and wallpapers and sharing the joy of this festival.

Jur Sital 2023 Greetings & Maithili New Year Wishes

Jur Sital Messages (File Image)

Jur Sital Messages (File Image)

Jur Sital Messages (File Image)

Jur Sital Messages (File Image)

Jur Sital Messages (File Image)

April 14 is regarded as the first day of the traditional Tirhut calendar, followed by the Maithili community of India and Nepal. Farmers celebrate the festival of Baisakhi, with the joy of harvesting the Rabi crop. On this day, a pitcher filled with seasonal fruits and water is donated along with jaggery and sattu.

