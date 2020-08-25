Jyestha Gauri Puja 2020 Marathi Messages and HD Images: Jyeshtha Gauri Puja also known as Mahalakshmi Gauri Pujan is observed during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, especially in Maharashtra. It is observed by women during the third day of the 10-day Ganpati festival in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, which falls during the months of August or September as per the Gregorian calendar. Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020 will be observed on August 26, Wednesday as per traditions, rituals and customs. It is observed for three days, Gauri Avahan (August 25), Gauri Pujan (August 26) and Gauri Visarjan (August 27). As the day approaches we have listed down Gauri Pujan wishes in Marathi to send your friends and family. People wish each other on the observance saying 'Jyeshtha Gauri Pujechya Hardik Shubhechha'. You can send these Jyeshtha Gauri Puja images and Marathi wishes to greet them a great year ahead. Jyestha Gauri Puja 2020 Marathi Messages and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Goddess Gauri Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send Wishes of Jyeshtha Gauri Avahan.

During Gauri Avahan, the idol of Gauri is kept at home along with that of Ganesha. Special prayers are offered after which the deity is immersed in a water body during Gauri Visarjan. Gauri who is believed to be Ganesha’s mother, comes in search of Lord Ganesh to take her back to Mount Kailash. She is said to bring along blessings and prosperity. Hence, some devotees bring both idols, Ganesha and Gauri are brought home together. In some parts, Gauri is considered to be Goddess Parvati, the mother of Lord Ganesha.

Gauri Puja message (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jyeshtha Gauri Pujechya Hardik Shubhechha! Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020!

Gauri Puja wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jyeshtha Gauri Pujechya Divshi Udanda Aashirvad Labho. Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020!

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jyeshtha Gauri Pujechya Divshi Tumhala Dhan Samruddhi Labho. Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020!

Gauri Pujan images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jyeshtha Gauri Pujechya Hardik Shubhechha! Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020!

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jyeshtha Gauri Pujechya Hardik Shubhechha! Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020!

On Gauri Pujan, they bathe the idol of the Goddess, wipe it clean and keep it on a pedestal. They light incense sticks, light lamps and offer flowers to the deity. They chant Gauri mantra and perform the puja as per the rituals and traditions. Both married and unmarried women perform the Jyeshtha Gauri Puja. While married women pray for the long life of their husbands, young women perform the puja praying for an ideal husband. Women do not sleep that night and play traditional games like Zhimma and Phudgi. They worship Goddess Gauri and offer food consisting of sixteen types of vegetable dishes other than rice, fruits and rice preparations.

How to Download Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. These WhatsApp Stickers are one fantastic way of exchanging greetings with family and friends on festive occasions. We wish everyone a very Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020!

