Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is a holy observance celebrated in Maharashtra in the Hindu lunar month of Bhadrapada. The occasion is marked during the Jyeshtha nakshatra, which is why it is called 'Jyeshtha Gauri Puja'. Married women in many families also observe a fast for three days with devotion and reverence towards Goddess Gauri. According to the Panchang dates, Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 will be observed on September 4, Sunday. The Marathi community worships Devi Gauri, which is the other name of Goddess Parvati. Some also refer to the festival of Jyeshtha Gauri as Mahalaxmi Puja and pray to Goddess Laxmi, consort of Lord Vishnu, on this day. LatestLY has brought the latest set of Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 greetings, photos, WhatsApp messages, quotes, SMS and wishes that you can share with your contact list on the festival day. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2022 & Visarjan Dates: Know Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan Date in Maharashtra, Shubh Muhurat and the Significance of the Festival Dedicated to Goddess Gauri.

The festival of Jyeshtha Gowri Avahana is celebrated with women donned up in traditional sarees and other ornaments. A special puja is performed to invoke the Goddess Gauri by offering her prasad, shringar and gold jewellery. People often install idols of Devi Gauri on the Mul constellation that comes after Rushipanchami. Ritually, on the first day of the festival, the Goddess is invoked. Devotees also draw replicas of the pious feet of Maa Gauri on the main door and then everywhere in the house with turmeric powder and vermilion. Now that we know the significance of the auspicious day, let us download these lovely images and messages to wish everyone a Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022!

The fast kept during the Jyeshtha Gowri Puja is crucial for many married women. The ultimate power of the Universe, Goddess Shakti, blesses the observer with a happy marital life. It is also believed that Jyeshtha Gowri Vratha removes upheavals, and for unmarried females, the fast blesses them with a promising life partner.

