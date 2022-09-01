Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana is the first day of Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan, celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month. The three-day fasting is done to appease Goddess Gauri, the mother of Lord Ganesha, to bless the devotees with all that they need for a peaceful life. Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is performed by people in Maharashtra who observe the fast amidst the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana will be celebrated on September 3, Saturday while Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan will be marked on September 5, Monday. As devotees look forward to observing the holy Gowri Ganesh fast, here’s everything they must know about the date, significance, shubh muhurat and puja tithi of Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2022 and Visarjan dates. Get full details of Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan below. Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Dates for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Ganpati Bappa Till Anant Chaturdashi: Know Timings, Shubh Muhurat and Significance To Bid Adieu This Ganeshotsav.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2022 Date & Puja Muhurat Timings

Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan begins with the installation of Goddess Gauri’s idol on Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana. ‘Avahana’ stands for ‘invoking’; therefore, Lord Ganesha’s mother is invoked on the Shukla Ashtami of Bhadrapada Masa to bless all married women with conjugal bliss. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2022 will be observed on September 3, Saturday, when Gauri Ganesh will be welcomed to the houses with complete joy and fervour. According to Drik Panchang, Shubh Muhurat for the auspicious Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana begins at 05:43 am on September 3, 2022, and ends at 06:05 pm on the same day.

Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2022 Date & Puja Muhurat Timings

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 will be performed on September 4, Sunday, when devotees pray to Goddess Gauri by singing hymns and prayers. The Shubh Muhurat for Jyeshtha Gauri Puja begins at 05:43 am on September 4, 2022, and ends at 06:05 pm on the same day.

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2022 Date & Puja Muhurat Timings

Meanwhile, the last day of Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan is celebrated as Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan when the Goddess Gauri’s idol is immersed in water as it is believed that Maa Gowri returns to Kailash Parbat. The Shubh Muhurat timing for Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2022 is between 05:43 am and 06:04 pm on September 5, Monday.

Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan Significance and Puja Vidhi

It is believed that worshipping Goddess Parvati during the Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan brings marital bliss and happiness to the lives of married couples. The festival begins with the ritual of invoking Goddess Gauri’s idol at homes on Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana. Women dress in traditional attires and decorate the entrance of their houses by drawing Goddess Gauri’s feet with rangoli colours. They adorn the idol with beautiful gold and silver embellishments to mark the arrival of Gowri Ganesh to their abode. The second day is observed with special puja and aarti to appease the Goddess, who is also characterised by preparing sixteen traditional dishes on the festive day. The third and the last day is celebrated as Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan, when the religious idols are immersed in flowing water to bid farewell to Goddess Gowri. The haldi-kumkum ceremony is followed alongside other customs and traditions. Thus, the Gowri Ganesh fasting period holds special significance in Hindu culture, which is celebrated across the country with full pomp and show. Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2022 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).