Karadaiyan Nombu 2025 falls on March 14. This annual Hindu festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by the Tamil Hindu community and is focused on praying for the safeguarding of one’s partner. Traditionally celebrated by the Tamil Hindu women who observe the Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham to seek a long and healthy life for their partners, and is celebrated on the first day of the Phalgun month according to the Tamil Calendar. The celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu is often marked by sharing Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2025 wishes and messages, Karadaiyan Nombu 2025 greetings, Happy Karadaiyan Nombu images and wallpapers, Karadaiyan Nombu status pictures.

The celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu is very similar to the Vat Savitri Vrat that is observed by Maharashtiran Hindu women. This fast is observed by married women who offer their prayers to Goddess Gowri and pray for longevity and well-being of their respective husbands. The tale of Savritri Satyavan is at the centre of Karadaiyan Nombu celebration. People who observe the Karadaiyan Nombu fast abstain from eating any food from the start of dawn and read the story of Satyavan Savitri. They break the fast by performing the Karadaiyan Nombu Pooja - where they offer special delicacies made for the Goddess. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Events in the Third Month of the Year.

As we celebrate Karadaiyan Nombu 2025, people are sure to want to connect with their community and celebrate this auspicious day. Here are some Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2025 wishes and messages, Karadaiyan Nombu 2025 greetings, Happy Karadaiyan Nombu images and wallpapers, that you can share with your family and friends to do just that.

On the occasion of Karadaiyan Nombu, women who wear the traditional Thali (South Indian version of Mangalsutra) on a yellow thread often change the sacred thread. This is supposed to symbolise the renewed strength and longevity of their marriage and their husband’s life. Women also tie a sacred yellow thread to the deities as well as unmarried girls and seek the blessing of Goddess Gowri. We hope that this Karadaiyan Nombu brings with it the prosperity, health and happiness that you and your family deserve. Happy Karadaiyan Nombu!

