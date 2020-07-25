It is the Kargil Vijay Diwas tomorrow, a significant day in the history of India. On July 26, 1999 India emerged victorious in its battle against Pakistan. The day is named after the success of Operation Vijay which was launched to fight off the infiltration by Pakistani soldiers in the Indian side of the LOC. This year marks the 21st year of India's victory and it is a day to look back at the Bravehearts and soldiers who lost their lives in this war. People look for patriotic messages, images with soldiers, greetings that convey pride to share on this day. And look no further, as we have got you the best of quotes, messages and wishes for Kargil Diwas 2020. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Indian Army Remembers Sacrifice and Valour of Brave Soldiers, Know What Happened on This Day in 1999.

Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to pay tribute and remember the sacrifice of the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. This celebrations take place in the Kargil–Dras sector and the national capital New Delhi. The PM of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate every year. There are functions of patriotic nature that are also organized to commemorate the contributions of the armed forces and honour those who lost their lives. We give you a collection of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 messages, wishes and greetings which are there for free download.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: You Have Never Lived Until You Have Almost Died, and for Those Who Chose to Fight, Life Has a Special Flavor, the Protected Will Never Know.

Kargil Vijay Diwas messages and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Let Us Salute to All Our Soldiers Who Are Brave and Protect Us All Throughout the Day and Night. Let Us Remember Their Fights and Toil on This Day.

Kargil Vijay Diwas messages and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Freedom in Mind. Faith in Words. Pride in Our Heart. Memories of Our Souls.

Kargil Vijay Diwas wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Kargil Vijay Diwas, a Day to Remember the Gallant Efforts and Sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

Kargil Vijay Diwas images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas to All of Us. Let Us Remember the Sacrifice of Those Brave Soldiers Who Died in the Line of Duty to Protect Our Great Nation. Jai Bharat!

Kargil Vijay Diwas wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: They Crushed Our Enemies and Our Sorrow, They Gave Up Their Today for Our Tomorrow, They Wore a Smile and Laid Down Their Lives, a Salute to These Gallant Soldiers and Their Sacrifice, They Are Fallen but Not Forgotten!

Indian Army WhatsApp Stickers

You can also convey the pride for the army using WhatsApp Stickers. Search in the PlayStore for latest stickers pack and you can look for Indian army stickers. Or simply click here.

Our army men play such a significant role in protecting the country from the enemies. And the least but very important thing we can do is boost the morale of them and their family members for their service to the country. We hope our collection of above messages, patriotic quotes and images help you to send wishes for the day.

