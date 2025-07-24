Karkidaka Vavu Bali, also known as Karkidaka Vavu, is an annual Hindu festival held across Kerala, which is dedicated to appeasing the ancestors. The day of Karkidaka Vavu Bali falls on the new moon day (Amavasya) in the Malayalam month of Karkidakam, which usually falls in the month of July or August in the Gregorian calendar. The term ‘Vavu’ translates to no moon day in Malayalam and Bali to tribute or offerings. In the name Karkidaka Vavu Bali, the rituals performed for the souls of the deceased are called ‘Bali’ and the new moon day or ‘Amavasi’ is called ‘Vavu’; therefore the term ‘Vavu Bali’. Vishu 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Celebrations and Rituals Related to the Malayalam New Year in Kerala.

On this day, the Karkidaka Vavu Bali rituals involve special ceremonies conducted both at homes and on temple premises. Karkidaka Vavu 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24. In this article, let’s know more about Karkidaka Vavu Bali 2025 date in Kerala and the significance of this annual event. Attukal Pongala 2025 Date: Know Timings, Puja Rituals & Significance of the 10-Day Religious Festival at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Kerala.

Karkidaka Vavu Bali 2025 Date in Kerala

Karkidaka Vavu Bali 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24.

Karkidaka Vavu Bali Rituals

On the day of Karkidaka Vavu Bali or Amavasya (new moon), people in Kerala gather on the riverbanks and beaches to offer bali.

Varkala Papanasham Beach is also one of the major religious destinations on the day.

People believe that the departed souls attain moksha (liberation) if the ritualistic homage is performed that day.

The main ‘Shraddham’ rituals for the deceased souls have to be performed on the riverbank or the seashore.

Karkidaka Vavu Bali Significance

Karkidaka Vavu is a day dedicated to remembering and praying for the peace of our departed ancestors and hence holds great significance. This ceremony is performed to honour the spirits of deceased ancestors, with the belief that offering ‘bali’ i.e. rice balls and other offerings on this day will help their souls attain moksha. This ritual is observed in various parts of Kerala, with the most prominent gatherings occurring on the banks of the Periyar River in Aluva and on the Papanasam beach in Varkala.

