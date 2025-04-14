Vishu is an annual occasion that marks the celebration of the Malayalam New Year and is celebrated with much joy and devotion in the Indian state of Kerala and by Malayali communities worldwide. The festival of Vishu usually falls on April 14 or 15, aligning closely with other regional new year festivals like Tamil Nadu’s Puthandu, Punjab’s Baisakhi and Pohela Boishakh of the Bengalis. Vishu falls on the first day of the month of Medam in the Solar calender used in Malabar of Kerala. Vishu 2025 falls on Monday, April 14.

Mesha Sankranthi is celebrated as Vishu in the Indian state of Kerala. According to drikpanchang, the Sankranti Moment on Vishu Kani will be at 03:30 am. In this article, let’s know more about Vishu 2025 date, Vishu 2025 timings and the significance of the auspicious festival of Kerala. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year’s Days.

Vishu 2025 Date

Vishu 2025 falls on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Vishu Significance

Vishu is an auspicious festival of the Malyali community in Kerala marking the start of the new year. The most iconic ritual of the festival is Vishukani - where ‘Kani’ refers to ‘first sight’. A beautifully arranged setting is prepared the night before with rice, fruits, vegetables, yellow Konna flowers, coins, a mirror, holy texts, and a lamp. The festival is marked by family time, preparing colourful auspicious items and viewing these as the first thing on the Vishu day.

Malayalis view the golden blossoms of the Indian laburnum (Kani Konna), money or silver items, cloth (pattu), mirror, rice, coconut, cucumber, fruits and other harvest products on the day of Vishu. People wear new clothes (Kodi) and they eat a feast called Sadhya, thus enjoying the festival with family, friends and loved ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 05:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).