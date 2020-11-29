Happy Kartika Purnima 2020! The occasion of Dev Deepawali, also known as Kartika Poornima is being celebrated on November 29. Dev Deepawali is celebrated 15 days after Deepawali aka Diwali. According to mythological beliefs, Lord Shiva Shankar came to earth on this day and also on the day of Kartik Purnima, Mahadev killed the demon named Tripura and liberated the gods from his atrocities. The day is extremely auspicious for the Hindus and people follow a set of rituals on this day to bring good luck on Dev Deepavali. In celebration of the victory of Lord Shiva and the slaughter of the evil demon, the deity Gan came on earth and celebrated Diwali. This is the reason that the day is celebrated with great pomp on the day of Kartik Purnima every year in Varanasi, the city of Shiva.

On this occasion, people come to Benaras from afar and light a lamp on the Ganges ghats. Today, Ganga bath has special significance. Guru Nanak Jayanti is also celebrated on the day of Dev Deepawali.

Happy Kartik Purnima once again and if you are looking for the Shubh muhurta of Dev Diwali prayers, let us tell you that the time for worshipping on Dev Deepawali is 2: 40 pm and the worship of Dev Deepawali should be done between 05.08 pm and 07.47 pm.

