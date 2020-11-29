Kartika Purnima is an auspicious occasion celebrated on the Purnima of Kartik. It is also known as Tripuri Purnima and Tripurari Purnima. Kartika Purnima 2020 falls on November 20. It is also a Hindu, Sikh and Jain cultural festival. The observance is sometimes called Deva-Diwali or Deva-Deepawali, the festival of lights of the gods. People wish each other Happy Kartika Purnima by sending wishes messages and photos of lamps. As we observe Kartika Purnima 2020, we bring to you greetings to wish your loved ones. It also includes Kartika Purnima WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS. You can send these wishes and greetings to your loved ones and wish them on the occasion.

It is called Yripuri Purnimal marking the killing of demon Tripurasura by Lord Shiva. The day is also marked as the birthday of Matsya, the fish-incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The same festival is also known as Dev Deepavali in some regions during which people float lamps in River Ganges as a customary practice. The observance has various mythological stories attached to it. Meanwhile, you can celebrate the occasion with your loved ones with these greetings. We wish you all a happy festive season. Dev Deepawali 2020 Dos & Don'ts: From Kartik Poornima Snan to Fasting, Things You Can Do to Bring in Good Luck, Happiness & Blessings.

Happy Kartik Purnima Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let God Answer Your Prayers, Let Your Wisdom Make You Perform Well. Happy Kartik Purnima.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Reads: Let These Diyas Fill Your Homes With Happiness and Health. Happy Kartik Purnima

Happy Kartik Purnima 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Karthika Purnima!

GIF Greetings Read: Wishing You a Happy Karthik Purnima!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Prayers Be Answered to the Fullest, May Your Smiles Remain Always. Happy Kartik Purnima

Kartika Purnima Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Reads: Heartfelt Wishes to Your Friends and Family on the Holy Occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Kartika Purnima Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Happy Kartik Purnima and I Pray to God for Your Prosperous Life. May You Find All The Delights of Life and All Your Dreams Come True.

How to Download Kartik Purnima WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send wishes and messages. You can also download Karthik Purnima WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your loved ones. Happy Kartik Purnima to everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).