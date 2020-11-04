November 4 marks the auspicious celebration of Karwa Chauth, a day on which women keep a fast for their husband's long life. Also referred as Karva Chauth, this one-day observance is no less than a festival which is celebrated by Hindu women with great fervour every year. Women observe a strict fast and drink water or eat food only after the first sighting of the moon. This festival is primarily marked in the North Indian states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jabalpur, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi among others. So moonrise timings are of utmost importance today. People look up online for Karwa Chauth 2020 moonrise, Karva Chauth moon timings, Karwa Chauth moon sighting in Delhi, moonrise in Delhi on November 4 and so on. But don't you worry, as in this section we will keep you updated for moonrise timings in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad. Stay tuned to this section to know about all moonrise timings in Delhi today.

The tentative moonrise timings in Delhi and around today is around 8:12 PM. Women perform a special Karva Chauth Vrat Puja by looking at the moon through a sieve and only then having food and water. According to history, Karva Chauth was celebrated as a prayer for the long life of soldiers in the war. Today it is celebrated for the long life of a married husband. It is a strict fast and women only have a pre-dawn meal called the sargi. Sometimes even unmarried girls do it in hope for a good husband. Women and girls apply special mehndi as a part of the celebrations.

If you are fasting today, then we get it, you are eagerly waiting for the moonrise timings. The moon will be viewed shortly in Delhi and we will keep you updated when moon is seen in parts of Delhi and around. Stay tuned for all live updates about moon sighting in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida today.

