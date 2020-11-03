Karwa Chauth 2020 Romantic Shayari & HD Images For Wife & Husband: India is the land of fasts, festivals and fairs. And one such important festival is the auspicious Karwa Chauth fast. Karwa Chauth, also spelt as Karva Chauth is a one-day festival observed by married women, especially in the North Indian states. They pray for the well-being, long life and prosperity of their husbands. As for the men, they ensure to keep their wives happy and that they do via sweet gestures. And one such gesture has to be sharing most romantic Karwa Chauth wishes, messages and Shayaris. For Karwa Chauth 2020, we bring you a collection of Karwa Chauth 2020 romantic Shayari, Karwa Chauth images HD, Karwa Chauth wishes, Karwa Chauth greetings, Karwa Chauth messages in Hindi, Karwa Chauth WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Photos, wallpapers, SMS, Quotes and more. They are all available for free download online.

Karwa Chauth, the traditional Hindu festival where the women in the family fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands, will be celebrated on November 4, 2020. Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu festival, where married women observe stringent fasting (Nirjala Vrat) from sunrise to moonrise and worship Lord Shiva and his family, praying for the long life of their husbands and the continued togetherness. Since the festival celebrates this beautiful and intimate relationship, husbands and wives often send romantic Shayaris, WhatsApp Stickers on love and Karwa Chauth messages to each other. People also put up pictures with their wives on Facebook Status on Karwa Chauth. These romantic Karwa Chauth Shayari are turned into beautiful images and wallpapers. You can share it your 'special someone' be it your husband or wife, boyfriend or wife, fiance.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartik. This annual festival is commemorated on the fourth day after the full moon, which coincides with a Sankashti Chaturthi. However, women worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Gaura and Mata Chauth on this day. The festivities of this day begins with a delicious festive breakfast, called Sargi, which is prepared specially by the married women’s mother-in-law. Devotees who are observing this fast wake up early in the morning and relish this Sargi, followed by prayers and aartis. The fasting women pledge to complete this strict fasting without consuming even a drop of water from sunrise to moonrise.

Men in the family also accompany their wives by showering them with love and support. In recent times, many men have also started observing the fast with their wives, to pray for their continued togetherness. However one of the easiest and most heart-warming ways to ensure that your better half knows you care, even if you are caught up with work or are away, has to be by sending them loving Shayaris and messages on Karwa Chauth. We have compiled a series of romantic Shayris, Karwa Chauth wishes and loving messages to shower your partner with all the love and appreciation she deserves.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes for Husband

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are My First Love and I’m Willing to Take Chance, Until Life Is Through, I’ll Still Be Loving You. I’ll B True to You, Just a Promise From You’ll Do..!!! Happy Karwa Chauth 2020!

Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes for Wife

WhatsApp Message Reads: अपने हाथों में चूड़ियाँ सजाये , माथे पर अपने सिन्दूर लगाए , निकली हर सुहागन चाँद के इंतज़ार में , रब्ब उनकी हर मनोकामना पूरी करे|

Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes for Husband

WhatsApp Message Reads: When I Say I Love You, It Doesn’t Mean Just 3 Words of Love, It Means I Care for You, I Trust You, I Believe You, I Miss You, Love Sometimes Changes Some Moment And Sometimes Whole Life! Happy Karwa Chauth 2020!

Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes for Wife

WhatsApp Message Reads: Janhit Me Jari Aaj Ye Farman Hai, Dil Se Nikla Hua Ye Humara Armaan Hai Aaj Karva Chauth Suhani, Jis Par Fida Hamari Jaan Hain…!!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tum Mile Mujhe Ek Pyar Ki Tarha, Sath Tumhara Hai Sansar Ki Tarha, Yu Hi Bana Rahe Rishta Apna Khubsurat Ehsas Ki Tarha. Happy Karwa Chauth Dear.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers

WhatsApp Message Reads: सुन्दरता की प्रतिस्पर्धा अपने पुरे शबाब पे है.. आज एक चाँद दूसरे चाँद के इंतज़ार में है..!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Brightness of Moon Is Showered in Our Married Life Forever. Happy Karwa Chauth.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Moon Has Never Been So Romantic, You Have Never Looked So Gorgeous. It Is the Magical Touch of Your Love That Makes Karwa Chauth So Special and So Meaningful for Both of Us. Wishing You Happy Karwa Chauth My Loving Wife. I Promise to Love You Forever.

Karwa Chauth is widely celebrated, especially in the states of Rajasthan, Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and as Atla Tadde in Andhra Pradesh. Historically, it is believed that Karwa Chauth became especially popular as a way for soldiers’ wives to pray for their long life and safety, as they fought wars. However, in recent times this tradition has transformed into something that couples do together. We hope that this Karwa Chauth brings in happiness and wellness in your families.

