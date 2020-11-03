Karwa Chauth, also written as Karva Chauth is one of the most eagerly awaited festivals for married couples of the Hindu community. Women observe Karwa Chauth Vrat for their husband's long life and success. Karwa Chauth fast is a Nirjala vrat meaning women refrain from having even a drop of water or food, from sunrise till moonrise on the day. This year, the festival of Karwa Chauth is slated to be observed on November 4, Wednesday. The festive event of Karwa Chauth is observed amidst spectacular festivities across the country, especially in north India. People send across Karwa Chauth wishes in Hindi, English, and their respective languages to their loved ones, marking the celebrations on this day. If you are searching for the most popular Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes in Hindi, then you have arrived at the right place.

Karwa Chauth is the annual celebration which is observed fourth days after the full moon in the Hindu month Karthik. On this day, married women wake up early in the morning, enjoy a lavish pre-dawn meal, called Sargi prepared by their mother-in-law. Women, after consuming this meal, take Sankalp in a pledge ceremony to complete this stringent fast with utmost devotion. Karwa Chauth is a colourful festival that sees women deck up to their heart's content, look beautiful, enjoy the day along with other fasting women, and carry out rituals with dedication. Post moonrise, they break the fast and enjoy dinner with family and other near and dear ones.

Exchanging greetings is also an important new-age ritual. That is why we present you with a collection of wishes, especially Hindi text messages. Ladies can send across this amazing Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes in Hindi through popular social messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Hike. They can also send these newest Karwa Chauth Hindi wishes through Instagram and Snapchat too. Not to forget, people can upload these latest Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes in Hindi on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn as well. It would be a great gesture on your behalf to wish your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Suhaaginen Apane Haathon Par Choodiyaan Sajaen, Maathe Par Apane Sindoor Lagaen, Khadee Har Suhaagan Chaand Ke Intajaar Mein, Rab Kare Pooree Unakee Manokaamanaen.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rakha Hai Vrat Mainne, Bas Ek Khvaahish Ke Saath, Lambee Ho Umr Aapakee Aur Har Janm Mein Mile, Hamen Ek Dooje Ka Saath.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Karwa Chauth Din Hai Suhaagan Ka, Is Din Bhagwan Se Yahi Kehna Hai, Tere Pyar Ke Saaye Mein Ae Meri Jaan, Hume Yun Hi Beparwah, Khushi Se Rehna Hai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jab Tak Na Dekhey Chahera Aap Ka, Na Safal Ho Yeh Tyohaar Hamara, Aapke Bina Adhura Hai Jivan Hamara, Jaldi Aao, Dikha Do Apni Surat, Aur Kar Do Karva Chauth Safal Hamara.

How to Download Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Photos, GIFs and Videos are fun, but WhatsApp Stickers are also another fun way to greet on the festivals. You can download Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Celebrate this day with a lot of fun and fervour. Hope all the couples are blessed on their special day. Happy Karwa Chauth!

