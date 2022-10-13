Karwa Chauth 2022 falls on October 13, Thursday. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated in the month of Kartika. Women start preparing for Karwa Chauth way in advance and buy new jewellery, clothes, ornaments, puja items, etc. They get Mehndi applied on their hands and feet, wear new and bright clothes and do Solah Shringar. They observe a Nirjala fast, which means fast without water, and pray for a healthy and long life for their husband. It is one of the most challenging fasts of the Hindu culture. To celebrate this day and show your love and appreciation for your wife, you as a husband can send some romantic messages to her. Here is our collection of WhatsApp messages that you can download and send to your wife to wish her Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 with these images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On this day, women rise early before sunset. After bathing, they eat and drink so that they can start their fast as soon as the sun rises. Fasting the whole day, they recite the Karva Chauth Vrat Katha in the evening. They end the fast with the moonrise as their husband gives them water to drink. To truly appreciate your wife for keeping this fast for you, here are WhatsApp messages by loving husbands for their wives that you can send to her on Karwa Chauth 2022 as romantic messages, wishes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Happy Sargi 2022 Wishes For Karwa Chauth: Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on Karva Chauth Vrat.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes From Husband

Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes from Husband (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dearest Wife, on This Occasion of Karwa Chauth, I Want To Thank You for Bringing So Much Happiness Into My Life, for Spreading Smiles in My World, and for Making This Life Worth Living. Sending My Love and Best Wishes on Karwa Chauth to You.

Wishes from Husband to Wife on Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Moon Has Never Been So Romantic, You Have Never Looked So Gorgeous. It Is the Magical Touch of Your Love That Makes Karwa Chauth So Special and So Meaningful for Both of Us. Wishing You a Very Happy Karwa Chauth My Loving Wife.

Romantic Messages by Husband for Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To My Loving, Caring and Beautiful Wife, I Wish You a Very Happy Karwa Chauth and I Promise To Always Be There for You Like Your Shadow.

Greetings From Husband for Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Truly Fortunate To Have a Wife Like You Who Has Been My Biggest Strength Through the Challenges of Life. Happy Karwa Chauth to You, My Love.

Wishes for Wife On Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Credit for All My Success and Inspiration Goes to One Woman Who Always Believed in Me and Never Doubted Me. Warm Wishes on Karwa Chauth to My Wife.

Karva Chauth is celebrated with great zeal in many states of the country. Women who observe this fast do no housework on this day as per the traditions of the festival. They also chant during the Katha that they are not supposed to wake up a sleeping person, use sharp objects and consume water only after the moonrise.

