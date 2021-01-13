Happy Makar Sankranti 2021! On this day people make Khichdi and eat it after performing daan aka charity. Makar Sankranti is one of the major Hindu festivals and is extremely considered auspicious. However, the festival of Makar Sankranti is also known as Khichdi, especially in North India. Khichdi is one of the most traditional recipes which is made by mixing moong dal (peeled) and rice. Khichdi is very light and also provides many benefits to health. Makar Sankranti is known by different names in different states of the country. In Uttar Pradesh, it is celebrated as Khichdi, Ghughutiya or Kale Kauva in Uttarakhand, Bihu in Assam, and Pongal in South India. Makar Sankranti Sankalpa Mantra: Holy Chants to Complete Your Puja and Daan Vidhi on Uttarayan 2021.

Although the method of celebrating it is different in each state, the sun is worshipped everywhere. This year, Makar Sankranti is on January 14. In Uttar Pradesh, Makar Sankranti is called 'Khichdi'. Sun is worshipped on this day in the pilgrimage places, especially in the Ghats of Banaras and Allahabad. Makar Sankranti is celebrated in Bihar and Jharkhand as Makrat or 'Khichdi'. Like other states, the sun is worshipped here too. In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, there is a tradition of eating khichdi and sesame laddus on the day of Makar Sankranti, like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. People here also make gujiya on this day. Makar Sankranti 2021 Dos and Don'ts: From Performing Kala Til Daan to Preparing Khichdi, Rituals That Brings in Good Luck & Prosperity on This Auspicious Day.

Why is Making Khichdi on Makar Sankranti Considered Auspicious?

Making and eating khichdi on Makar Sankranti holds special significance. This festival is known as Khichdi in many places as it is believed auspicious on this occasion to make khichdi using rice, black lentils, salt, turmeric, peas and vegetables especially cauliflower. Actually, rice is considered to be the symbol of the moon and the black lentil of Saturn on this day. At the same time, green vegetables are related to Mercury. It is said that the heat of khichdi connects the person to the sun. Eating khichdi on this day brings happiness and prosperity in life.

How To Make The Auspicious Moong Dal Khichdi At Home (Recipe Video)

Since it is considered auspicious to make Khichdi on this day and it is easy to make and healthy to eat, why not make it at home? So if you are thinking of making khichdi on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, then here's an easy method:

Ingredients for Moong Dal Khichdi

1 cup rice 1/2 cup moong dal (peeled) 2 tablespoons Ghee 1 tsp cumin seeds A pinch of asafoetida 1 tbsp coriander powder 2 tsp salt

How To Make Khichdi

Wash rice and lentils thoroughly and soak them in water for at least half an hour. Remove water and keep aside. Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds and asafoetida. When the cumin starts crackling, add rice and dal to it and fry it well on high heat. Mix coriander powder and salt in it well. Then add 2 1/4 cups of water and allow it to boil with a lid. You can also use a pressure cooker instead. Cook the khichdi for 10 minutes on low heat for a while, when the khichdi is cooked, after that serve it hot.

How To Make Khichdi (Watch Video)

There is also a belief that connects eating khichdi on the day of Makar Sankranti with the invasion of Khilji when Baba Gorakhnath's yogis were not able to cook. Seeing the worsening condition of the yogis, Baba advised his yogis to cook rice, lentils and vegetables all together in the form of khichdi. This food was prepared in a short time and it also gave energy to yogis. Baba Gorakhnath gave the name of Khichdi to this meal made from dal, rice and vegetable. This is the reason that even today the Khichdi fair is held near the temple of Baba Gorakhnath located in Gorakhpur on the festival of Makar Sankranti.

