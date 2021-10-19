Kojagari Lakshmi Puja or Sharad Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu Lunar month of Ashwin. It is a harvest festival that falls in the month of September or October. Here's a bunch of Happy Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2021 wishes, Happy Lokkhi Puja images, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2021 greetings, Happy Sharad Purnima wishes, Happy Sharad Purnima 2021 images, WhatsApp messages, wallpapers, and more to share with your loved ones. Lokkhi Puja 2021 Alpona Design Videos: Celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja With Easy Rangoli Design (Watch Videos and Images).

Kojagar Laxmi Puja 2021 will be observed on October 19, Tuesday. In West Bengal, Odisha, it is considered the most auspicious day to worship Goddess Lakshmi. Celebrating this auspicious day, we, at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can send to wish your friends and family. You can select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, GIF images and SMS.

Happy Kojagari Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Lakshmi Bring Joy to You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Kojagari Lakshmi Puja

Happy Kojagari Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Maa Lakshmi Preserve Your Wealth and Unveil New Opportunities of Prosperity in Your Life. Happy Kojagari Lakshmi Puja.

Happy Kojagari Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate the Goddess of Wealth As She Showers Her Blessings of Prosperity and Success. Happy Kojagari Lakshmi Puja

Happy Kojagari Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Lakhmi Shower on You, Dhan, Sampatti, and Samriddhi. Happy Kojagari Lakshmi Puja

Happy Kojagari Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Preserve Your Wealth, Healthy Forever With the Blessings of Maa Laxmi. Happy Kojagari Lakshmi Puja

Many devotees, especially women, observe a strict fast on this day. The vrat ends by offering flattened rice and coconut water to Goddess Lakshmi after the puja. Chanting mantras dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi is considered highly beneficial on this day. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi comes to visit every family on this day and bless the awake with prosperity and good fortune. Therefore, people draw ‘Alpana’, goddess Lakshmi’s feet, outside their house. The puja timings for Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2021 will start at 07:03 pm on October 19 and will end at 08:26 pm on October 20.

The word Kojagara represents the one who stays awake at night. Therefore, people who observe this day stay awake at night to receive blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. They also send messages related to Goddess Lakshmi and her blessings to each other on this day. To select messages for all social media platforms, here is a collection of WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, Instagram stories, gif Images and SMS. Wish you all Happy Kojagar Lakshmi Purnima 2021!

