Every year, Kuwait National Day is celebrated on February 25 to mark the anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah's ascension to the throne in 1950. He played a crucial role in Kuwait's independence from British rule in 1961. Kuwait National Day is celebrated every year by Kuwaitis with vigour and enthusiasm and is considered the most remarkable day in the Arab World. This day marks great importance in their history. Kuwaitis share greetings with their fellow on their National Day. Kuwait National Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, February 25. Kuwait National Day Wishes: Twitterati Share Greetings, Messages And HD Images of National Flag Of Kuwait to Celebrate The Momentous Day

On the occasion of Kuwait National Day, Kuwaitis decorate streets with flags, lights, and patriotic displays. Many people also engage in family gatherings, cultural events, and charitable activities. In this article, let’s know more about Kuwait National Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Kuwait National Day 2025 Date

Kuwait National Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, February 25.

History

In the 17th century, Kuwait was established as a small fishing village with a very low population. In 1756, the Al-Sabah family took up the power to rule over Kuwait, which is prevalent till today. Kuwait became independent in 1961 from all rules, and Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salim Al-Sabah from the Al-Sabah family became emperor. The day is now popularly celebrated as National Day in Kuwait. Kuwaitis celebrated their first Independence Day on June 19, 1962. This time, Kuwaitis will commemorate the 64th Kuwait National Day in 2025. Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah played a significant and vital role in Kuwait’s independence.

Kuwait National Day Significance

Kuwait National Day holds great significance for Kuwaitis as the day celebrates the rule of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Kuwait’s sovereignty. On this day, people gather at famous places like parks, beaches, and restaurants with their friends and families to mark this day. This annual event honours Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, who became ruler in 1950 and played a pivotal role in Kuwait’s independence from British rule in 1961.

Kuwait National Day recognises Kuwait’s journey toward self-governance and prosperity. The most popular are Messila Beach and Al-Sha’ab Leisure Park are the major rush places on this day. Fireworks, parades, traditional performances, and public events are organised on this day.

