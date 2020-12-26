There is a Christmassy vibe everywhere currently as people enthusiastically celebrate the festival on December 25. Although a day’s celebration, it continues until the New Year’s Eve. But along with Christmas, there is another festival of the African-American descent which is called Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa 2020 begins from today, December 26 and will go on till January 1, 2021. The week-long celebration is based on African harvest traditions. A lot of people who do not know about this search online for “Kwanzaa meaning”, “Kwanzaa pronunciation”, “What does Kwanzaa mean” and so on. In this article, we clear all your similar doubts. Kwanzaa 2020 Wishes and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Holiday Greetings, HD Images, Facebook Photos and Insta Posts to Share on the First Night of Kwanzaa.

What is Kwanzaa Meaning?

Kwanzaa is a seven-day festival that celebrates African and African American culture and history. The word/name Kwanzaa comes from the phrase 'Matunda ya kwanza' which means 'First Fruits' in the Swahili language. The language is primarily spoken in East Africa along with Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The festival is mainly observed by people of the African descent living in the US. It culminates in a communal feast called Karamu, usually held on the sixth day. The traditional celebration of Kwanzaa include lighting up of 7 candles on each of the night.

How to Pronounce Kwanzaa?

Kwanza is pronounced as kwɑːnza or Kwan-za. In order to help you understand the phonetic pronunciation, we give you a video of the same.

Watch Video to Listen to Kwanzaa Pronunciation:

The above video should clear your doubt on how to spell Kwanzaa. This festival was created by American Maulana Karenga created in the year 1966 during the aftermath of the Watts riots as an African-American holiday. So it is more prominently celebrated from today in the US.

