Labh Pancham is the auspicious festival that marks the end of Diwali celebrations in Gujarat. Also called Labh Panchami, the day is celebrated with incredible joy and zeal by the Gujarati community. Labh Pancham 2022 will be observed on October 29, Saturday. It is also known by other different names such as Saubhagya Pancham, Gyan Pancham or Saubhagya-Labh Pancham. On Labh Pancham, shop owners and businessmen observe their first working day of the Gujarati New Year by restarting business activities on Labh Panchami. So, ahead of the important day to culminate the Diwali festivities, know about the Labh Panchami Puja timings and significance. Learn all about the Labh Pancham 2022 date and Shubh Muhurat of the day that falls after Gujarati New Year.

Labh Pancham 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Labh Panchami falls on the fifth day or Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Kartika month of the Gujarati calendar. It is observed a week after Kali Chaudas and five days after Diwali. Labh Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on October 29, Saturday. The Shubh Muhurat of Labh Pancham starts with the Panchami Tithi, which begins at 8:13 AM on October 29 and ends at 05:49 AM on October 30. Gujarati New Year 2022 Date & Significance: From Vikram Samvat 2079 Start Date to Shubh Muhurat Timings, Know All About the Bestu Varas Celebrations

Labh Panchami 2022 Puja Timings

Labh Pancham Date: October 29, Sunday

Pratah Kala Labh Panchami Puja Muhurat: 08:13 AM to 10:13 AM on October 29, 2022

Labh Pancham Significance

The word 'Labh' and 'Saubhagya' stand for 'benefit' and 'good luck' respectively, and Panchami means 'fifth'. So, the day of Labh Pancham is considered to bring good luck, fortune and prosperity to people's personal and professional lives. As the day marks the beginning of the Gujarati New Year, businesses reopen, and owners inaugurate the new account ledgers that are called Khatu in Gujarati. Businessmen write 'Shubh' on the left of the accounts' new page and 'Labh' on the right while drawing a Sathiya in the centre of the first page. People also pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on this festive day and seek their blessings for wealth and prosperity. Thus, Labh Pancham is celebrated with great joy by the people in Gujarat as they end the Diwali festival by following the rituals to maintain good health and wealth in the future. Happy Labh Pancham!

