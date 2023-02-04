The Lantern Festival, also known as the Floating Lanterns festival or Shangyuan Festival, is celebrated on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese calendar, during the full moon. The special festival usually falls in the month of February or early March on the Gregorian calendar. It marks the final day of the traditional Chinese New Year celebrations. In 2023, the Lantern Festival in China will be celebrated on Sunday, February 5. The lanterns are traditional Chinese lights made of paper or oiled silk designed, which are released into the air. The festival acts as an Uposatha day on the Chinese calendar. Scroll down to learn more about the history and significance of the Lantern Festival in China. Chinese New Year 2023 Start and End Dates: Know Significance, Celebrations, Zodiac Animal and All About the Spring Festival.

History of Lantern Festival

The origins of the Lantern Festival can be traced back to more than 2,000 years ago. The history of the festival is linked to the reign of Emperor Ming of the Han dynasty at the time when Buddhism was growing in China. Emperor Ming, an advocate of Buddhism, noticed Buddhist monks would light lanterns in temples on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month, after which he ordered everyone in the kingdom to light lanterns on that evening. This developed into a folk custom.

Another belief about the origin of the festival is from the Han dynasty, where the festival was connected to Ti Yin, the deity of the North Star. Emperor Wu of the Han dynasty directed special attention to this day. In 104 BC, he proclaimed it to be one of the most important celebrations, and the ceremony would last throughout the night.

Significance

The Lantern Festival is an important festival in China that brings together families and friends for a merry time. During the Lantern Festival, children go out at night carrying paper lanterns and solve riddles on the lanterns. The lanterns can symbolize the people letting go of their past year and events and beginning afresh with positivity and hope. The lanterns are almost always red to symbolize good fortune.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2023 11:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).