Lent is a significant season in the Christian calendar that commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness. Observed by many denominations—including Catholics, Orthodox, Anglicans, and some Protestants—it is a time for spiritual preparation leading up to Easter. This period invites believers to reflect on their lives, repent for their sins, and renew their commitment to faith. Lent 2025 starts from March 5 and will continue till April 17.

The season of Lent is deeply rooted in themes of sacrifice, self-denial, and repentance. Many Christians view Lent as a time to emulate Jesus's example of overcoming temptation and to examine their own lives with honesty and humility. This period of introspection encourages a return to spiritual basics, fostering a mindset of renewal and transformation.

Throughout Lent, various practices such as fasting, prayer, and almsgiving are emphasised. For many, these practices serve as tangible expressions of penance and self-discipline. Fasting often involves limiting food intake or giving up particular luxuries, while increased prayer and charitable acts help believers refocus on spiritual growth and service to others.

In addition to personal sacrifice, Lent is a time for communal solidarity and shared reflection. Churches hold special services and events that foster a sense of unity among congregants, reinforcing the collective journey toward renewal. The culmination of Lent in Holy Week and Easter further highlights the hope and redemption at the heart of the Christian faith, reminding believers of the promise of new life.

