January boasts of so many colourful and fun festivals. One of them is Lohri; a famous winter folk festival celebrated widely in north Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Following the solar part of Punjabi lunisolar calendar, Lohri is mostly celebrated on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti. Lohri 2021 will fall on Wednesday. The fun and frolic festival witnesses families and friends exchange lovely greetings of the day. And if you are looking for special Lohri 2021 wishes in Hindi, Lohri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye images and HD wallpapers in Hindi, along with Happy Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Lohri SMS in Hindi, quotes and messages. First Lohri 2021 Wishes for Newborn Baby Boy and Girl: WhatsApp Sticker Messages, HD Photos, Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers for the Special Day.

Lohri is celebrated to welcome the longer days and bid goodbye to the winters. Apart from praying respect to the Sun God, there are also folklores and legends associated with the lively festival. The popular one is the tale of Dulla Bhatti, who is also referred to as the "Son of Punjab" or "Robin Hood of Punjab". Though not mentioned in any official record books but only finds existence in folklore tales and songs, Dulla Bhatt is remembered till date for his heroic acts. He is believed to have saved young Hindu girls from being sold in the slave market under the reign of Mughal emperor, Akbar. And amongst the many rescued girls, were two girls Sundri and Mundri, who later became a theme of Punjab' folklore. The famous Lohri song is "Sunder mundriye ho!" with people expressing gratitude to Dulla Bhatti by shouting a loud 'Ho!'.

Join in the Lohri festivities by wishing your family and friends with the latest greetings and images. There is a good search for new Lohri 2021 festive messages in Hindi. Some of the keywords are Lohri wishes in Hindi, Lohri wishes in Hindi 2021, Lohri wishes in Hindi SMS, Lohri wishes in Hindi for WhatsApp, Happy Lohri wishes in Hindi, Happy Lohri wishes in Hindi images, Lohri best wishes in Hindi, Lohri ki wishes in Hindi, Lohri wishes images in Hindi, and so on. Go ahead and download them all for free online.

Lohri ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dil Ki Khushi Aur Apno Ka Pyar, Mubarak Ho Aapko Lohri Ka Tyohar!

Lohri ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lohri Ki Aag Aapke Dukhon Ko Jala De Aur Aag Ki Raushni Aapki Zindagi Mein Ujala Bhar De! Lohri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

Lohri ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Phir Aa Gayi Bhangre Ki Baari, Lohri Manane Ki Karo Tyari, Aag Ke Paas Sab Aao, Sunder Mundriye Zor Se Gao! Lohri Ki Shubhkamnayen!

Lohri ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Popcorn Ki Khushboo, Moongphali Ki Bahar, Lohri Ka Typhar Aane Ko Tyar, Thodi Si Masti, Thoda Sa Pyar, Ek Din Pahle Oo Mere Yaar, Mubarak Ho Aapko and Aapke Parivar Ko Yeh Lohri Ka Tyohar!

Lohri ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Phir Aa Gaya Mausam Sarson De Saag Aur Makki Di Roti Ka, Mubarak Ho Aap Sabko Lohri Ka Tyohar!

Best Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers for Free Download Online:

WhatsApp Stickers continue to be a big hit among users ever since the feature rolled out in 2020. These colourful and super-fun GIF animation stickers are so cute. They instantly put a big smile on a receiver's face. So, here is the link for Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers available on Play Store. You will find several apps providing Lohri stickers for WhatsApp. Lohri Ka Prakash Aapki Zindagi Ko Prakashmay Kar Dein! Lohri 2021 ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).