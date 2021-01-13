Lohri will be celebrated this year on January 13, 2021. It is a winter folk festival celebrated primarily in the Punjab region. Many believe that Lohri is observed to commemorates the passing of the winter solstice. Lohri marks the end of winter and is a traditional welcome of longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere by Sikhs and Hindus. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Happy Lohri 2021 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings, Facebook messages and SMS to celebrate the festival of harvest in Punjab. Lohri 2021 Songs: ‘Sunder Mundriye Ho’ and Other Traditional Punjabi Songs With Lyrics To Enjoy the Festive Occasion.

Lohri is celebrated just a day before Makar Sakranti. Lohri is linked to the Bikrami calendar and falls in the month of Paush. The celebration of Lohri also takes place in remembrance of Sun deity Surya. Lohri is celebrated with a bonfire. The lighting of a bonfire during this winter festival is an ancient tradition. The by-products of sugarcane like gur and gachak are central to Lohri celebrations, as are nuts which are harvested in January. The other important food item of Lohri is radish which can be harvested between October and January. Lohri 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance and Celebrations of This Winter Harvest Festival.

Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many individuals will not be able to visit their relatives to celebrate Lohri. However, you can keep the spirit of this festival alive by doing free download of Lohri 2021 WhatsApp stickers, HD images, wallpapers which is available below. You can send out these wishes to your friends and relatives through social media platforms. Lohri 2021 Mehndi Designs: Latest Stylish Arabic Henna Patterns and Dulhan Mehendi Designs for Full Hands to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

Get creative this Lohri by sending out creative WhatsApp stickers to your loved ones by downloading it from here. We wish you all a very Happy Lohri, stay safe and enjoy this joyful festival with your family at your premises.

