Lohri is a winter folk festival of Indian culture. Celebrated primarily in North India, Lohri marks the passing of the winter solstice. It is celebrated annually on January 13. Here's a collection of Lohri 2022 images, Happy Lohri 2022 wishes for family, Lohri messages in Punjabi, Happy Lohri greetings, SMS, Lohri GIFs and a lot more to celebrate the day. Lohri 2022 Wishes: Download Happy Lohri HD Images With Messages, WhatsApp Greetings, Facebook Status And Quotes to Welcome Warmer Days.

Lohri marks the end of winters. After Lohri, the days tend to become longer. It is an official holiday in Punjab, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh. Though it is celebrated in Delhi and Haryana on a large scale, it is not considered a gazetted holiday. People send messages saying Happy Lohri or "Lohri Diyaan Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan" to their loved ones. As you celebrate this traditional festival, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send to one and all and wish them Happy Lohri with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS.

Happy Lohri 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Year Be Just As Colourful and Joyful As the Festival of Lohri. Wish You a Very Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Lohri Fill Your Life With Joy, Happiness, and Love. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Lohri.

Happy Lohri 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Bonfire on Lohri Burn Away All the Sadness and Bring Warmth, Joy, Happiness, and Love Into Your Life!

Happy Lohri 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Lohri Be Delightful and Auspicious for You! Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Lohri Fire Enlighten Your Life With the Warmth of Glory, and Happiness.

Happy Lohri GIFs

Happy Lohri 2022 (File Image)

Lohri is celebrated by lighting bonfires, making traditional food, dancing and collecting gifts. On this day, people wear new and bright colour clothes and dance around the bonfire on the beats of the dhol. Many people serve sarson ka saag and makki ki roti as traditional dinners on a festive day. As you celebrate the day with great pomp and show, here are beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to your friends.

Happy Lohri 2022 Messages: Celebrate Festival by Sharing Beautiful Greetings, Images & Quotes

Lohri is basically a harvest festival. People celebrate the January sugarcane harvest on this day and therefore, sugarcane products like guru and gachak are central to Lohri celebrations. It is a tradition to eat til rice on this day which is made by mixing jaggery, sesame seeds and puffed rice. In some places, this snack like dish is also famous by the name of Ticholi. As you enjoy sarso ka saag, makke ki roti and Ticholi on this Lohri, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to wish all your loved ones on this day. Wishing everyone Happy Lohri 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2022 06:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).