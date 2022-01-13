Every year in the month of Paush, the festival of Lohri takes place a day before Makar Sankranti in the winter season. The festival of Lohri is celebrated with gaiety and is considered to be the victory of the hero of the oppressed. It brings in new energy and mutual brotherhood in life. Although the festival of Lohri is celebrated all over the country, but this festival is mainly is observed by the Sikhs with great enthusiasm in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. It is known as a festival celebrated not only in India but all over the world. Here's a lovely collection of Happy Lohri 2022 wishes in Punjabi, Lohri messages in Punjabi, Lohri greetings, images, HD wallpapers, SMS and GIFs to celebrate the day with family and friends. Lohri 2022 Wishes: Download Happy Lohri HD Images With Messages, WhatsApp Greetings, Facebook Status And Quotes to Welcome Warmer Days.

In the year 2022, the festival of Lohri will be celebrated on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14. The festival of Lohri is very special for newly married couples and a newborn babies. Traditionally, Lohri is a festival associated with the sowing and harvesting of crops. On this occasion, a new crop is also worshiped in Punjab.

On the night of Lohri, people come together and light a fire in an open place, while singing folk songs with family and neighbours. They offer new paddy grains, maize, jaggery, revdi and groundnut to the holy fire and circumambulate it. According to Hindu mythology, the festival of Lohri is associated with the life of Lord Shiva and Goddess Sati. According to the legend, Prajapati Daksha, the father of Maa Parvati, organized the Yagya and did not invite his son-in-law Lord Shiva to this Yagya. Angered by this, Goddess Sati reached her father's house and there, hearing bitter words and insults about her husband Lord Shiva, she entered the Yagya Kund. The day sees a bonfire lit in an open space outside the house or in the courtyard and Bhangra is performed to the beat of the drum. On this festival, you all dance together with your friends and relatives and send Happy Lohri messages to everyone. By sending these given messages through Greetings, SMS, Wishes, Wallpapers, Shayari and GIF Images, congratulate them on the first festival of this year.

Happy Lohri Wishes in Punjabi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vakhri Kaum, Vakhre Rang-Dhang, Vakhre Ne Tyohaar, Mubaarak Hove Lohri da Tyohaar.

Happy Lohri Wishes in Punjabi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aao Ral Mil Bhangre Payiye…Nach Nach Aj Dharti Hilayiye…Sab Narazgi Chado Mitro…Tyohar Lohri da Manaiye.

Happy Lohri Wishes in Punjabi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nach Ke Dikhao, Haso Te Hasao, Agg De Kol Saare Aao, Sundariye Mundariye Jor Naal Gao. Happy Lohri

Happy Lohri Wishes in Punjabi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mungfli Di Khushbu Te Gur Di Mithaas, Makki De Roti Te Sarson da Saag, Dil Di Khushi Te Aapneya da Pyaar, Mubaarak Hove Tuhanu Lohri da Tyohaar.

Happy Lohri GIF

Happy Lohri Wishes in Punjabi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sarson da Saag-Makki Di Roti, Mungfali Te Gajak… Lohri Is Here. Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2022 Messages: Celebrate Festival by Sharing Beautiful Greetings, Images & Quotes

Based on Sikh beliefs, Lohri is a festival associated with the harvesting and sowing of crops. In Punjab, this festival is celebrated after harvesting. Through the festival of Lohri, people express happiness and light a bonfire and dance around it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2022 07:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).