Maha Navami is the ninth day of Navratri festival. The day is of great significance and celebrated with grand festivities. However, this year due to COVID-19 situation, the celebrations have been curtailed. Maha Navami fall son the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar. Maha Navami 2020 falls on October 24. Devotees perform Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja on Maha Navami and greet each other saying Subho Maha Navami. As we celebrate Maha Navami 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages in Hindi to celebrate the festival. You can send these Maha Navami greetings as WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Photos, Messages and SMS to your closed ones also. When is Maha Navami 2020? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance of Auspicious Kanya Pujan and Other Durga Puja Rituals That Take Place on the Ninth Day of Navratri.

Kanjak or Kanya Puja is a part of the ritualistic traditions held on this day. Devotees perform a traditional practice wherein nine young girls are welcomed one and are worshipped as a form of Goddess. Sweet dishes are prepared for them and served. While this year, our celebrations will be limited to our houses, you can bring in the festive spirit by sending Maha Navami GIFs and greetings in Hindi through messaging platforms. Navratri 2020 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, SMS, Mata Rani Photos, GIF Greetings and Facebook Messages to Celebrate Sharad Navaratri.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Durga Ke Ashirwaad Se Apka Jivan Sukhmay Ho, ISS Navratri Pe Hamari Shubkamnayen Apke Saath Hai. Happy Maha Navami!

Facebook Greetings Read: Nav Chetna, Nav Utthan, Nav Bhakti, Nav Aaradhana, Nav Kalyan, Nav Jyotsana, Nav Kalpana, Nav Nirman, Navami Ke Paavan Parv Par Puri Ho Aapki Har Manokamna. Happy Maha Navami!

GIF Greetings Read: Happy Maha Navami 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Durga Ke Aashirwad Se Aapke, Man Ki Har Muraad Poori Ho. Maha Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Facebook Greetings Read: Maha Navami 2020 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

How to Download Maha Navami WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used platform, people use the medium to send messages and greetings. You can download Maha Navami WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish you all a happy festive season!

