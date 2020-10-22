We all know that the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped during Navratri and it is celebrated twice a year, one is called Chaitra Navratri and the other is Shardiya Navratri. As we celebrate Sharad Navratri it is important to know about Maha Navami that holds special significance for Hindus. On this day special Navami puja is done and the day is dedicated to Mahagauri Devi Siddidatri. On this day devotees perform the holy Kanya Pujan. This year, there is a dilemma among the people regarding the dates of Durga Ashtami, Mahanavami and Dussehra during Shardiya Navratri. Sometimes these dates may fall on the same day which makes two fasts or festivals fall on the same day. Here's more about Mahanavami its date, shubh muhurat and significance. Also, meanwhile, you can send Durga Puja greetings, Subho Maha Saptami images, Maha Saptami wishes in Bengali, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, GIFs, photos with family and friends.

Mahanavami date of Navratri

This year Mahanavami will be celebrated on October 24, 2020, at 06:58 in the morning, till the next day on October 25 at 07:41 in the morning. In such a case, the fast of Mahanavami will be observed on October 24 and 25. Kanya Pujan is performed on both Mahasthami and Mahanavami dates. But most people do Kanya Pujan Mahanavami during Shardiya Navratri.

Mahanavami Shubh Muhurat or Auspicious Moment

Mahanavami will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

The ninth date begins - 06:58 a.m. to October 24, 2020

The ninth date ends - 07:41 a.m. to 25 October, 2020

Importance of Kanya Pujan on Mahanavami

This festival which lasts for nine days ends with Kanya Pujan. Ashtami and Navami have special significance in Navratri as on both these days, people perform Kanya Pujan in their homes. On this day after worshipping Mata Mahagauri and Siddhidatri, devotees invite 2 to 10-year-old girls to your house for Kanya Pujan. They worship them like goddesses and seek blessings.

