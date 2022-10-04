Maha Navami is the ninth day of the Navratri or Durga Puja festival celebrated all over India. It is the last day of the festival and falls just before Dussehra. This year Maha Navami 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, October 4. People wish their near and dear ones with beautiful images and messages on this day. We at LatestLY have curated WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD Wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to one and all to wish them Happy Maha Navami 2022. Subho Maha Navami 2022 HD Images & Messages: SMS, Greetings, Quotes and Wishes To Celebrate Durga Navami.

Maha Navami is celebrated all over the country, but the celebrations are most prominent in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand and Bihar. It is the third and final day of Durga Puja, and the festivities begin with the ritual bath called Mahasnan and special observances called Shodashopachara Puja. On this day, Maa Durga is worshipped as Mahishasura Mardini, which means the "annihilator of the buffalo demon." It was in Maha Navmi day that Maa Durga killed Mahishasur. One of the most significant rituals observed on Maha Navmi is the Navami Homa. It is done at the end of Navmi Puja. Here are messages and wishes you can download and send to all your friends and family with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Maha Navami 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: During Durga Puja, The Goddess Brings Along With Her Unparalleled Energy, Happiness and Joy. Shubho Maha Navami.

Maha Navami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Durga Navami Ki Hardik Shubh Kamnayein.

Maha Navami 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Atmosphere Around You Be Full of the Spirit of Mirth and Positivity. Have a Blessed Maha Navami.

Maha Navami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blissful and Joyous Shubho Maha Navami Greetings to All The Devotees of Maa Durga!

Maha Navami 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Festive Spirit Embrace You and Your Dear Ones on This Pious Occasion of Durga Pujo. Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Maha Navami!

How to Download Maha Navami 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Maha Navami 2022 WhatsApp stickers from Play Store online. HERE is the download link.

Maha Navmi is observed on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in September or October. It is the final day when Goddess Durga wins the battle with evil with her power and wisdom. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Maha Navmi 2022!

