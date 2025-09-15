Maha Navami, the ninth day of Durga Puja, marks the conclusion of the grand worship of Goddess Durga before her farewell on Vijayadashami. In 2025, Maha Navami will be observed on Monday, October 1. The Maha Navami day is considered the final day of invoking the Goddess’s power and blessings. It is marked by elaborate rituals, devotional offerings, and community celebrations across Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, and several other regions where Durga Puja is celebrated with great fervour. In this article, let’s know more about Maha Navami 2025 date and the significance of the auspicious day. Durga Puja 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Mahalaya, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijaydashami? Check Date-Wise Full Schedule.

Maha Navami 2025 Date

Maha Navami 2025 falls on Monday, October 1.

Maha Navami Puja Rituals

The rituals of Maha Navami are deeply symbolic and auspicious. The day begins with the Maha Snan and Shodashopachar Puja of the Goddess.

The highlight of the Maha Navami day is the Maha Homa, the sacred fire ritual, where offerings such as ghee, grains, and wood are made into the fire while mantras are chanted, invoking the divine energy of Durga.

In many traditions, Kanya Puja or worship of young girls as the embodiment of the Goddess is also performed on this day.

Devotees observe fasts, perform prayers, and offer bhog to seek blessings of health, wealth, and prosperity. Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Ghatasthapana and Dussehra: Check Schedule of Shardiya Navratri Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Maha Navami Significance

Maha Navami holds great significance; the day symbolises the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Durga prepared to annihilate Mahishasura, the buffalo demon, after her fierce battle through the preceding days. Devotees believe that worshipping the Goddess on Navami ensures strength, courage, and divine protection. The day also symbolises the fulfilment of the prayers and devotion offered throughout the nine days of Navratri and Durga Puja. The Bhog, which includes khichuri, labra, chutney, and sweets like Payesh, is offered to the Goddess and later shared as prasad among devotees.

