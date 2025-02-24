Maha Shivratri 2025 Songs: From ‘Namo Namo’ to ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar,’ 5 Energetic Bollywood Songs Dedicated to Lord Shiva To Celebrate the Festival (Watch Videos)

Bollywood has long celebrated the divine essence of Lord Shiva through powerful and devotional songs that resonate deeply with devotees, especially during Maha Shivratri. These songs blend soulful lyrics, energetic beats, and mesmerizing chants that capture the spiritual and cosmic energy of Shiva.

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Feb 24, 2025 05:18 PM IST
Maha Shivratri 2025 Songs: From 'Namo Namo' to 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar,' 5 Energetic Bollywood Songs Dedicated to Lord Shiva To Celebrate the Festival
Maha Shivratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

Maha Shivratri 2025 will be observed on Wednesday, February 26. It is one of the auspicious festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. Bollywood has long celebrated the divine essence of Lord Shiva through powerful and devotional songs that resonate deeply with devotees, especially during Maha Shivratri. These songs blend soulful lyrics, energetic beats, and mesmerising chants that capture the spiritual and cosmic energy of Shiva. Whether it’s the meditative “Shiv Tandav Stotram” or the high-energy “Bam Bam Bhole,” Bollywood has created a musical legacy that enhances the festive spirit of Maha Shivratri, inspiring devotion and reverence. As you celebrate Maha Shivratri 2025, here are five energetic Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Shiva that you can add to your playlist for the day. 

1. Namo Namo (Kedarnath): Featured in the movie Kedarnath, this soulful track is composed and sung by Amit Trivedi. The song offers a calming melody that immerses listeners in devotion to Lord Shiva. 

Watch Video of 'Namo Namo' Song:

2. Bolo Har Har (Shivaay): From the film Shivaay, this energetic song combines powerful lyrics with a fusion of traditional and modern beats, capturing the fierce essence of Lord Shiva. Shiv Bhajans and Powerful Mantra: Mahadev Mantras and Devotional Songs for a Peaceful Start to Your Day. 

Watch Video of 'Bolo Har Har' Song:

3. Kaun Hai Wo (Baahubali): Featured in Baahubali: The Beginning, this track is composed and sung by Kailash Kher. The song’s lyrics describe the glory and power of Lord Shiva.

Watch Video of 'Kaun Hai Wo' Song:

4. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (Aap Ki Kasam): A classic from the movie Aap Ki Kasam, this lively song features Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz dancing in celebration of Lord Shiva, making it a festive favorite.

Watch Video of 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' Song:

5. Shiv Tandav Stotram Amitabh Bachchan: A powerful rendition by Amitabh Bachchan, this song is a recitation of the ancient hymn attributed to Ravana, extolling the attributes of Lord Shiva. 

Watch Video of 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' Song:

These songs blend devotion with musical artistry, making them perfect additions to your Maha Shivratri playlist. Wishing everyone Happy Maha Shivratri 2025!

