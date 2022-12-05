Mumbai, December 5: On the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary on December 6, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) will be running additional services to mark Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Additional services are being run by the above transport authorities to clear extra rush and provide convenience to those travelling to Chaityabhoomi, Dadar.

Every year, December 6 is celebrated as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. It is observed to mark the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary. The BEST, CR and WR have all announced additional services for the day. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022: Liquor Shops and Bars To Remain Closed in These Areas on December 5 and 6; Check Detail.

Central Railway Announces Additional Trains

The Central Railway will be running additional 14 long-distance special trains for those visiting Chaityabhoomi to pay their respects. Besides, two unreserved special trains will also be run between Adilabad and Dadar in order to clear extra rush of passengers. The Central railway has also planned to run more suburban local train services and has provided 12 additional trains which will be run on CR and harbour lines.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Raosaheb Danve, Minister of State for Railways said, "There are many followers who come to Mumbai from all over the state and country. All possible facilities should be made available to them at the railway station so that they are not inconvenienced." Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Three-Day Travel Restrictions on Occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas; Check Details.

BEST To Run Six Buses

On the other hand, BEST has planned to run six buses from Shivaji Park to Dadar station and back to Shivaji Park, This service will be run as a ring route service from 7:30 am to 9:30 pm. "Those travelling from Dadar to Thane or Navi Mumbai can avail of a day pass of Rs 50 and Rs 60 for air condition buses from December 5 till 7. This facility is for those coming to Mumbai from different parts of the country on this occasion," an officer from BEST said.

