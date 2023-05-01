Maharashtra Day, or Maharashtra Foundation Day, is celebrated every year on May 1 to mark the day that the state of Maharashtra was formed. Maharashtra Foundation Day 2023 will mark the 63rd year of the formation of Maharashtra. This celebration is a very important feat for the people of Maharashtra and is commemorated with great fervour and enthusiasm. People often share Happy Maharashtra Day 2023 wishes and messages, Maharashtra Foundation Day 2023 greetings, Maharashtra Day images and wallpapers, Happy Maharashtra Foundation Day 2023 WhatsApp Stickers, and Maharashtra Day Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The States Reorganisation Act, 1956 defined boundaries for the states within India on the basis of languages after India got its independence. Maharashtra and Gujarat together formed the Bombay State. The people of the state wanted separate states according to the languages that were spoken. Based on this, the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960 enacted by the Parliament of India on 25 April 1960. The act came into effect on 1 May 1960, hence the reason for the annual celebration. Maharashtra Day is marked as a state-wide holiday and is also a dry day.

As we prepare to celebrate Maharashtra Day 2023, here are some Happy Maharashtra Day 2023 wishes and messages, Maharashtra Foundation Day 2023 greetings, Maharashtra Day Images and Wallpapers, Happy Maharashtra Foundation Day 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Maharashtra Day Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Maharashtra Day is commonly associated with parades and political speeches and ceremonies, in addition to various other public and private events celebrating the history and traditions of Maharashtra. We hope that Maharashtra Day 2023 celebrations are filled with happiness and love. Happy Maharashtra Foundation Day 2023.

