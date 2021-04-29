Maharashtra Day, also called Maharashtra Din is annually observed on May 1. It was on this date, in 1960, when Maharashtra attainted statehood. The day is commonly associated with parades, and political speeches and ceremonies, including various other public and private events, celebrating the history and traditions of the state. However, this year, things are different. There won’t be any large gatherings because of the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the state to curb the further spread. Maharashtra Din 2021 celebration is encouraged to be virtual, with individuals observing the day by staying at home, honouring the different cultures and history of the state. To make your virtual Maharashtra Day 2021 celebration more memorable and fun, here we bring you easy rangoli designs. These quick rangoli patterns and stunning ideas to create colourful designs at home are perfect to celebrate Maharashtra Foundation Day at home. To help you the best, we bring you DIY videos of rangoli patterns.

Rangoli is a popular art form in the country. Different patterns are created on the floor, or a tabletop using materials such as powdered limestone, dry rice flour, coloured sand, flower patterns, and more. It is believed that creating the rangoli patterns brings good luck and fortune to the household. On auspicious occasions, the designs are created. Since Maharashtra Din 2021 is an important event, it only suits you better to make different and colourful rangoli designs at your home. Besides, these DIY videos are a perfect guide for everyone. Whether you are a pro or not, you can surely create a descent Maharashtra Din rangoli pattern to celebrate the historic day.

Watch Video: Maharashtra Din 2021 Rangoli Designs

Watch Video: Maharashtra Day 2021 Rangoli Patterns

Watch Video: Maharashtra Day Rangoli Idea

Watch Video: Easy Rangoli Design for Maharashtra Day 2021

Aren’t they fun? It is important to pay attention and check the step-by-step guidance to create a beautiful rangoli pattern. We wish you and your family, a Happy Maharashtra Din 2021! Stay home, stay safe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2021 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).