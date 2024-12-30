Mumbai, December 30: The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has announced the list of public holidays for the upcoming year 2025. The public holidays designated for state government employees for 2025 were announced on December 4 and are authorized by Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881. As per the Maharashtra Government Piblic Holiday list for 2025, only banks will remain closed on Tuesday, April 1, for closure of final accounts. Government offices have been exempted from this holiday.

There are a total of 24 public holidays in 2025, as per the list released by the Maharashtra government. In addition to the 24 public holidays, the Maharashtra government has also announced Bhaubeej on October 23, 2025, as an additional holiday for State Government Offices, State Public Sector Undertakings, Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Village Panchayats. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

Maharashtra Government Public Holiday List 2025

Sr. No. Holiday Date Day 1 Republic Day 26th January, 2025 Sunday 2 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 19th February, 2025 Wednesday 3 Mahashivratri 26th February, 2025 Wednesday 4 Holi (Second Day) 14th March, 2025 Friday 5 Gudhi Padwa 30th March, 2025 Sunday 6 Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitra) (Shawal-1) 31st March, 2025 Monday 7 Ram Navami 06th April, 2025 Sunday 8 Mahavir Janmakalyanak 10th April, 2025 Thursday 9 Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 14th April, 2025 Monday 10 Good Friday 18th April, 2025 Friday 11 Maharashtra Din 01st May, 2025 Thursday 12 Buddha Pournima 12th May, 2025 Monday 13 Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha) 07th June, 2025 Saturday 14 Moharum 06th July, 2025 Sunday 15 Independence Day 15th August, 2025 Friday 16 Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) 15th August, 2025 Friday 17 Ganesh Chaturthi 27th August, 2025 Wednesday 18 Id-E-Milad 05th September, 2025 Friday 19 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2nd October, 2025 Thursday 20 Dasara 2nd October, 2025 Thursday 21 Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) 21st October, 2025 Tuesday 22 Diwali (Bali Pratipada) 22nd October, 2025 Wednesday 23 Guru Nanak Jayanti 05th November, 2025 Wednesday 24 Christmas 25th December, 2025 Thursday

The list of 24 official public holidays includes Republic Day (January 26), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (February 19), Gudhi Padwa (March 30), Ramzan-Id (March 31), Good Friday (April 18), Independence Day (August 15), Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), Christmas (December 27) among others. Of the 24 public holidays, several festivals, including Gudi Padwa, Ram Navami, Moharum, etc., are falling on Sunday in 2025.

