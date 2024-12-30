Mumbai, December 30: The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has announced the list of public holidays for the upcoming year 2025. The public holidays designated for state government employees for 2025 were announced on December 4 and are authorized by Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881. As per the Maharashtra Government Piblic Holiday list for 2025, only banks will remain closed on Tuesday, April 1, for closure of final accounts. Government offices have been exempted from this holiday.
There are a total of 24 public holidays in 2025, as per the list released by the Maharashtra government. In addition to the 24 public holidays, the Maharashtra government has also announced Bhaubeej on October 23, 2025, as an additional holiday for State Government Offices, State Public Sector Undertakings, Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Village Panchayats. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.
Maharashtra Government Public Holiday List 2025
|Sr. No.
|Holiday
|Date
|Day
|1
|Republic Day
|26th January, 2025
|Sunday
|2
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|19th February, 2025
|Wednesday
|3
|Mahashivratri
|26th February, 2025
|Wednesday
|4
|Holi (Second Day)
|14th March, 2025
|Friday
|5
|Gudhi Padwa
|30th March, 2025
|Sunday
|6
|Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitra) (Shawal-1)
|31st March, 2025
|Monday
|7
|Ram Navami
|06th April, 2025
|Sunday
|8
|Mahavir Janmakalyanak
|10th April, 2025
|Thursday
|9
|Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|14th April, 2025
|Monday
|10
|Good Friday
|18th April, 2025
|Friday
|11
|Maharashtra Din
|01st May, 2025
|Thursday
|12
|Buddha Pournima
|12th May, 2025
|Monday
|13
|Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha)
|07th June, 2025
|Saturday
|14
|Moharum
|06th July, 2025
|Sunday
|15
|Independence Day
|15th August, 2025
|Friday
|16
|Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)
|15th August, 2025
|Friday
|17
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|27th August, 2025
|Wednesday
|18
|Id-E-Milad
|05th September, 2025
|Friday
|19
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|2nd October, 2025
|Thursday
|20
|Dasara
|2nd October, 2025
|Thursday
|21
|Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)
|21st October, 2025
|Tuesday
|22
|Diwali (Bali Pratipada)
|22nd October, 2025
|Wednesday
|23
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|05th November, 2025
|Wednesday
|24
|Christmas
|25th December, 2025
|Thursday
The list of 24 official public holidays includes Republic Day (January 26), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (February 19), Gudhi Padwa (March 30), Ramzan-Id (March 31), Good Friday (April 18), Independence Day (August 15), Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), Christmas (December 27) among others. Of the 24 public holidays, several festivals, including Gudi Padwa, Ram Navami, Moharum, etc., are falling on Sunday in 2025.
