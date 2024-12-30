Mumbai, December 30: The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has announced the list of public holidays for the upcoming year 2025. The public holidays designated for state government employees for 2025 were announced on December 4 and are authorized by Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881. As per the Maharashtra Government Piblic Holiday list for 2025, only banks will remain closed on Tuesday, April 1, for closure of final accounts. Government offices have been exempted from this holiday.

There are a total of 24 public holidays in 2025, as per the list released by the Maharashtra government. In addition to the 24 public holidays, the Maharashtra government has also announced Bhaubeej on October 23, 2025, as an additional holiday for State Government Offices, State Public Sector Undertakings, Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Village Panchayats. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

Maharashtra Government Public Holiday List 2025

Sr. No. Holiday Date Day
1

 

 Republic Day

 

 26th January, 2025

 

 Sunday

 
2

 

 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

 

 19th February, 2025

 

 Wednesday

 
3

 

 Mahashivratri

 

 26th February, 2025

 

 Wednesday

 
4

 

 Holi (Second Day)

 

 14th March, 2025

 

 Friday

 
5

 

 Gudhi Padwa

 

 30th March, 2025

 

 Sunday

 
6

 

 Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitra) (Shawal-1)

 

 31st March, 2025

 

 Monday

 
7

 

 Ram Navami

 

 06th April, 2025

 

 Sunday

 
8

 

 Mahavir Janmakalyanak

 

 10th April, 2025

 

 Thursday

 
9

 

 Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

 

 14th April, 2025

 

 Monday

 
10

 

 Good Friday

 

 18th April, 2025

 

 Friday

 
11

 

 Maharashtra Din

 

 01st May, 2025

 

 Thursday

 
12

 

 Buddha Pournima

 

 12th May, 2025

 

 Monday

 
13

 

 Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha)

 

 07th June, 2025

 

 Saturday

 
14

 

 Moharum

 

 06th July, 2025

 

 Sunday

 
15

 

 Independence Day

 

 15th August, 2025

 

 Friday

 
16

 

 Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)

 

 15th August, 2025

 

 Friday

 
17

 

 Ganesh Chaturthi

 

 27th August, 2025

 

 Wednesday

 
18

 

 Id-E-Milad

 

 05th September, 2025

 

 Friday

 
19

 

 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

 

 2nd October, 2025

 

 Thursday

 
20

 

 Dasara

 

 2nd October, 2025

 

 Thursday

 
21

 

 Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)

 

 21st October, 2025

 

 Tuesday

 
22

 

 Diwali (Bali Pratipada)

 

 22nd October, 2025

 

 Wednesday

 
23

 

 Guru Nanak Jayanti

 

 05th November, 2025

 

 Wednesday

 
24

 

 Christmas

 

 25th December, 2025

 

 Thursday 

The list of 24 official public holidays includes Republic Day (January 26), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (February 19), Gudhi Padwa (March 30), Ramzan-Id (March 31), Good Friday (April 18), Independence Day (August 15), Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), Christmas (December 27) among others. Of the 24 public holidays, several festivals, including Gudi Padwa, Ram Navami, Moharum, etc., are falling on Sunday in 2025.

