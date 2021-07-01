Maharashtra Krishi Din (Maharashtra Agriculture Day) is celebrated every year on July 1. The day is observed to honour the farmers and their families for their constant hard work to feed us despite facing several challenges. The day also marks the birth anniversary of former Maharashtra CM Vasantarao Naik, who is also known as the Father of the Green Revolution. The celebration continues for a week across the state of Maharashtra and the week is called Krishi Saptah (Week). To commemorate Maharashtra Krishi Din 2021, we bring you a collection of wishes and messages in Marathi. Maharashtra Krishi Dinchya Hardik Shubhecha!

The celebration will begin on July 1 and will continue till July 7. On the special day, to appreciate the role of the farmers, the people of Maharashtra exchange heartfelt messages and greetings in Marathi. You can also send a few best Marathi wishes and greetings of Happy Krishi Din 2021 to your friends and family or share those wishes, messages, quotes, and greeting over your social media platforms. Here’s we bring you the latest Maharashtra Krishi Din 2021 wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp messages, HD images, and wallpapers to celebrate the farmers and their significant contribution to society.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shetat Ghaam Galun Sona Pikavnarya Balirajala Maharashtra Krishi Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ida Pida Talo Ani Balirajache Rajya Yevo. Maharashtra Krishi Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tumhala Saglyanna Maharashtra Krishi Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shetkari Jagla Tar Tumhi, Amhi Ani Desh Jagel. Maharashtra Krishi Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha!

We hope these Krishi Din 2021 wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp messages, HD images, and wallpapers will help you to celebrate the farmers of our country. You can also send these wishes and greetings to your loved ones.

