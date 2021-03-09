Maha Shivratri 2021 is on March 11. A special day for the Lord Shiva devotees, the Shivratri celebration is galore. Temples are decorated with fresh flowers and lights; houses are adorned with diyas and rangolis; Shivratri celebration is a treat. While devotees follow a day-long fast on the Maha Shivratri day, the festival's preparation begins a day ahead, especially for women, who adorn their hands in traditional henna patterns, aka mehndi. Decorative designs are created from the henna plant's powdered dry leaves to celebrate the Great Night of Shiva. This is why, we bring you Maha Shivratri 2021 unique mehndi designs, but for newlyweds. These stunning henna ideas, traditional mehndi designs and stylish Arabic patterns for full hands and back are perfect for Shivratri. Don’t worry; we got you the best pictures showcasing the mehendi designs for Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri is a significant celebration for Hindu devotees. They refrain from eating, and observe a day-long fast. However, some prefer to eat fruits and milk, while others opt for a nirjala vrat. Rituals and traditions are followed to please Lord Shiva with utmost devotion. It is also significant for couples who recently got married. It is believed that newly married couples who worship Lord Shiva on Shivratri earn the lord's blessings. So, celebrate the occasion with utmost devotion, and follow the ritual of adorning both your hands in beautiful henna patterns. There are many variations and designs, and women apply henna sometimes on their feet too. Check out the latest collection of mehndi designs and patterns for Shivratri 2021.

Check Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hennabykirann (@hennabykirann)

Beautiful Henna Patterns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henna By Vijeshri - Toronto (@missartistico)

Full Hands Mehndi Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｆ．ｎｈｅｎｎａ (@f.nhenna)

Back Hand Mehndi Patterns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by henna blogger (@henna_blogger)

Beautiful Henna Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reena's Mehndi (@henna.reena)

Simple Mehendi Design Idea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌹💫𝒜𝓃𝓃𝒶_𝒜𝓈Í𝒻💫🌹 (@4_u_girls786)

Mehndi Design For Newlyweds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brownstrokes (@brownstrokesbykavi)

Aren’t these designs, simply gorgeous? Your newlywed look will be enhanced with the bright henna colours on your hands, as you create the perfect traditional or stunning Arabic patterns. We wish you and your family good health and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

