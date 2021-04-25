Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2021 Messages in Hindi: The festival of Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, also popularly known as Mahavir Jayanti, is one of the biggest festive events for the people of the Jain community. This year, the festive occasion of Mahavir Janma Kalyanak is on April 25, i.e., Sunday. The observance of Mahavir Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahavir – the 24th and last Tirthankara of the current Avasarpini. There are widespread celebrations on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. People send their festive regards “Happy Mahavir Jayanti” to their loved ones. If you are searching for the top-trending Mahavir Jayanti 2021 images and wallpapers, then you are at the right spot. In this article, we bring you Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2021 messages in Hindi, WhatsApp sticker download, Mahavir Jayanti Telegram wishes, Facebook HD images, Signal quotes, and greetings to celebrate Lord Mahavir’s birth anniversary.

On this holy day of Mahavir Jayanti people celebrate the birthday of Mahavir Swami. To commemorate the festival, people can share this latest collection of Mahavir Jayanti 2021 HD images and wallpapers with their loved ones via popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike, Signal, etc.

People can spread the festive vibes on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest by uploading these amazing HD Mahavir Jayanti 2021 images and wallpapers. It would be a nice gesture on your behalf to spread happiness and joy on this festive occasion of Mahavir Janma Kalyanak while sharing these popular Mahavir Jayanti wishes and greetings.

There are a lot of video greetings that are circulated on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Well, you can go ahead and make top-trending Mahavir Jayanti videos on your own. All that an individual has to do is to save these Mahavir Jayanti images and HD wallpapers and convert them using a relevant mobile app. With this, you can share your latest Mahavir Jayanti 2021 videos on YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, Moj, Roposso, and Chingari mobile apps.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mahavir Jinka Naam Hai, Palitana Jinka Dham Hai, Ahimsa Jinka Naara Hai, Aise Trishala Nandan Ko, Lakh Pranam Humara Hai. Mahavir Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mahavir Jayanti Ke Pawan Avsar Par Yahi Kamna Hai Ki Mahaveer Ka Ashirwad Aap Par Sada Bana Rahe Aur Unki Kripa Sada Aap Par Barse.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sukh Aur Samridhi Ke Saath Saath Aapke Jeevan Mein Shanti Aur Sukun Bhi Ho. Mahavir Jayanti Ke Shubh Avsar Par Yahi Prarthana Karte Hain.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mahavir Swami Mere Bhagwan Hain, Jinendra Ki Vani Mein Mera Vishwas Hai, Navkar Mantra Mere Pran Hain, Yah Jain Dharm Mahan Hai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mahavir Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp has introduced stickers and images that can be used to share festive greetings. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, you can visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

There are many rituals, customs, and traditions that are associated with the festive observance of Mahavir Jayanti. People grandly celebrate the occasion with their family, friends, and relatives. However, with Covid-19 measures in place recently, the celebrations would not be as extravagant as they were in previous years. Hence, it would be better if you use these most popular Mahavir Jayanti 2021 images and wallpapers and share it with your near and dear ones.

